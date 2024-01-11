Department for Transport
|Printable version
Cranston Inquiry into the Channel incident of November 24, 2021
The Cranston Inquiry has been set up to look into the events of 24 November 2021, when at least 27 people lost their lives crossing the Channel.
On 9 November 2023, I announced the establishment of an independent, non-statutory inquiry into the circumstances of this tragic mass-casualty incident which resulted in at least 27 fatalities. My thoughts continue to be with the loved ones of those who died, the survivors, and with those who responded to an extremely distressing event.
The inquiry will be chaired by Sir Ross Cranston, who will bring great experience and expertise to the role. Sir Ross has had a distinguished judicial career, with experience sitting in the Queen’s Bench Division of the High Court, and as the judge in charge of the Administrative Court. Sir Ross is also a former Solicitor General for England and Wales. The inquiry will now be known as the Cranston Inquiry.
The terms of reference, a copy of which has been placed in the libraries of both Houses, enable the inquiry to focus on investigating this individual incident, with the aim of ensuring the rights of those affected are upheld and allowing the survivors and family members of the deceased to be heard. Crucially, it will also examine the circumstances in which the deceased lost their lives and what lessons can be learned to prevent incidents like this in the future.
In conducting this inquiry, Sir Ross will consider the investigation already carried out by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) into the incident.
The department will provide support and ensure the Inquiry has the resources that it needs to investigate this incident. Sir Ross and his team will now proceed with the important work of establishing the inquiry’s processes and procedures.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/cranston-inquiry-into-the-channel-incident-of-november-24-2021
Latest News from
Department for Transport
Sir Ross Cranston to chair independent inquiry into 2021 Channel crossing tragedy11/01/2024 14:20:00
Cranston Inquiry to look into the events of 24 November 2021, when at least 27 people lost their lives crossing the Channel.
Pathway for zero emission vehicle transition by 2035 becomes law03/01/2024 09:15:00
80% of new cars and 70% of new vans sold in Great Britain will now be zero emission by 2030, increasing to 100% by 2035.
Simpler road signs to protect small animals and boost safety22/12/2023 13:25:00
Changes will help protect crossing routes for hedgehogs and other small animals, particularly on rural roads in England.
Significant intervention to cap rail fares comes as government delivers target to halve inflation22/12/2023 12:25:00
Fare increases capped at 4.9% and will not increase until 3 March 2024.
Celebrating the Seas-on of Christmas21/12/2023 14:20:00
Maritime sector working round the clock since September to deliver Christmas to households across the UK.
Government sets ambitious target to grow rail freight by at least 75%20/12/2023 14:15:00
Target will boost economic growth and lead to significant environmental benefits by taking lorries off our roads, cutting emissions and congestion in the process.
Government invests £235 million to upgrade and repair roads across London20/12/2023 12:05:00
Funding to maintain the capital’s roads over the next 11 years will improve journey times and save motorists money on damage caused by potholes.
Ministers and TfL agree £250 million government funding to upgrade London’s transport system19/12/2023 10:10:10
Funding brings much-needed capital investment and will support jobs across the country.