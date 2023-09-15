Creating a National Care Service

Extra funding to ensure groups are heard.

Third sector organisations are being awarded new funding to help ensure as many voices as possible are contributing to the design of the National Care Service.

The funding will facilitate contributions from minority ethnic communities, LGBTI people, children and young people and those with experience of homelessness or the justice system.

Organisations will each receive £5,000 to encourage the communities they work with to have their say on how future community healthcare and social work services should look.

Social Care Minister Maree Todd said:

“As we build a National Care Service that best fits the needs of everyone in Scotland, we need to hear from people directly. “The new National Care Service will set the standards and guidance to support the design and delivery of community healthcare and social work services locally. “The complexities of getting this right should not be underestimated. People with experience of the current system, whether receiving health and care support or delivering it, are the experts. We need to hear those voices – and those of groups who are often overlooked. “We know that minority ethnic communities, LGBTI people, children and young people and those with experience of homelessness or the justice system are under-represented in our co-design work to date. We also know that people affected by dementia are a key group we want to hear more from and we will benefit from partnering with an organisation with expertise in this area. “I am confident the funding to support co-design activity with seldom heard communities will help us shape a system we can all benefit from and be proud of.”

Background

The partner organisations are: