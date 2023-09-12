Creating entrepreneurs and innovators

Hundreds of start-ups supported in first year of programme.

Almost 400 of Scotland’s tech start-up businesses have been supported during the first year of the Techscaler programme.

A total of 387 fledgling firms received assistance from the £42 million Scottish Government project – the most comprehensive of its kind in Europe - which provides free mentoring and advice to early stage business owners.

The seventh Techscaler hub will open in Dumfries during this financial year, joining others already operating around the country and underlining the Scottish Government’s commitment to innovative businesses. The 2023-24 Programme for Government includes an additional £15 million to support entrepreneurs from all walks of life.

First Minister Humza Yousaf visited the Techscaler hub in Stirling to meet start up business owners and learn more about the programme.

The First Minister yesterday said:

“Growing businesses are fundamental to a thriving Scotland, and the Scottish Government I lead is committed to doing whatever we can to help businesses unleash the enormous economic potential of accelerating a fair, green and growing economy. “That is why our Programme for Government is investing in the entrepreneurs of the future, building on the valuable work already taking place within Techscalers. “Tech start-ups right across Scotland now have access to world-class education and mentoring and opportunities for peer learning and networking through the Techscalers – a hugely impressive programme which has made Scotland one of the most tech start-up friendly places in the world. “We are taking action now, in partnership with business, to help stimulate sustainable and fair economic growth across Scotland.”

The Techscaler programme is delivered by tech organisation Codebase.

Techscalers in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness deliver work spaces and advice for start ups. The third group of entrepreneurs to undergo training and business development begin this week.

In total 387 participants have taken part in Techscaler programmes and 318 businesses have been supported with mentoring. Some 314 training events were held for 6,130 attendees up to end of August.