Creating future business leaders

Funding to expand entrepreneurship in Scotland.

More than £1.9 million has been awarded to create the entrepreneurs of the future and to increase access to business careers.

Pupils will have the opportunity to learn about business from primary one to the end of high school for the first time under a new initiative to boost entrepreneurship in Scotland. This follows more than £829,000 being awarded to seven education organisations.

They include Gen+, which is designing lessons that set high school pupils real-world challenges by established entrepreneurs, focused on running aspects of a business, while the University of Strathclyde will provide activity packs that develop entrepreneurial skills in primary school children.

Adults under-represented in business, including women and ethnic minorities, will benefit from £1.08 million awarded to 13 organisations through the Pathways Fund, helping turn their ideas and fledgling businesses into growing enterprises.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes visited pupils at Braes High School in Falkirk to see some of the entrepreneurial projects they have been working on.

Ms Forbes said:

“These projects mean that for the first time entrepreneurship will be embedded in Scotland’s classrooms, from P1 to S6. By mainstreaming the subject we aim to give every school leaver the skills, confidence and opportunity to set up their own business. “This is a continuation of the Scottish Government’s drive to create one of Europe’s leading start-up economies. Existing entrepreneurs are already being supported, including by our successful Techscaler programme. Now, through these two funds, we are developing the next generation. “I want young people and under-represented groups to be excited by the idea of going into business, to understand it’s something they can do.”

CEO of Gen+ Victoria Vardy said:

“At Gen+, we believe education should inspire young people to become adaptable, self-aware, and ready for the future. “Our Industry Innovators programme connects classroom learning with insights from real-world business challenges, helping pupils understand and develop the core skills that lead to success across industries. "By learning directly from industry experts, students gain the confidence and practical skills to turn their ambitions into reality, empowering them to become Scotland’s future entrepreneurs and leaders of tomorrow.”

Background

The Entrepreneurial Education Pathways Fund totals £829,346.

Successful recipients of the Entrepreneurial Education Pathways Fund:

University of Strathclyde – Meet the RECCO Family (£80,994): To support the development of illustrated digital educational resources for the development of an entrepreneurial mindset in early primary school children (P1-3).

To support the development of illustrated digital educational resources for the development of an entrepreneurial mindset in early primary school children (P1-3). Daydream Believers – Dreamers and Doers (£146,200): To develop the Dreamers and Doers playlist creating three entrepreneurial challenges to promote creativity, innovation and problem-solving, integrated into the existing SCQF Creative Thinking qualification.

To develop the Dreamers and Doers playlist creating three entrepreneurial challenges to promote creativity, innovation and problem-solving, integrated into the existing SCQF Creative Thinking qualification. Gen+ – Industry Innovators (£79,834): To equip S1-S3 students with essential entrepreneurial skills, structured around specific skills and aligned with a real-world challenge set by local businesses.

To equip S1-S3 students with essential entrepreneurial skills, structured around specific skills and aligned with a real-world challenge set by local businesses. Socialudo – Playing the Pathway to Entrepreneurship (£49,861): To co-produce and develop the game ‘Social Deal’ to provide a creative training package for use in both primary and secondary school level, introducing the different elements of business planning and business models.

To co-produce and develop the game ‘Social Deal’ to provide a creative training package for use in both primary and secondary school level, introducing the different elements of business planning and business models. Founders4Schools – Role Models for the entrepreneurs of tomorrow (£157,025): To scale their network of role models in Scotland, particularly in under-represented groups and develop their platform to ensure every educator has easy access to a network of entrepreneurs for S1-S6 pupils.

To scale their network of role models in Scotland, particularly in under-represented groups and develop their platform to ensure every educator has easy access to a network of entrepreneurs for S1-S6 pupils. Powering Futures – Challenge for Education (£250,000): To deliver three programmes to enhance the understanding of the entrepreneurial mindset and the pathway to embed this work in future generations.

To deliver three programmes to enhance the understanding of the entrepreneurial mindset and the pathway to embed this work in future generations. High School of Glasgow – START (£65,405): To develop a pilot for an interdisciplinary learning programme for Scottish schools. Teams of S6 pupils will be guided from problem solving to seed investment pitch and the pilot programme will take place in a select group of local authority schools in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Pathways Fund totals £1.08 million.

Successful recipients of the Pathways Fund: