Creating inclusive workplace training for EAL employees

This guest blog was originally published in the Spring/Summer 2025 edition of Aluminate magazine by CACHE Alumni.

In today’s increasingly globalised world, many workplaces are made up of diverse teams with employees from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. English as an additional language (EAL) employees bring valuable skills and perspectives, but they may also face challenges related to language proficiency, which can affect their ability to fully participate in workplace training and development programs.

This article aims to provide managers and HR professionals with practical strategies to create inclusive and effective training environments that meet the needs of EAL employees, helping them succeed and contribute to the organisation.

The importance of inclusive training

Effective training is critical for employee success, ensuring they understand job requirements, workplace policies, safety protocols, and career development opportunities. For EAL employees, however, standard training methods may not be fully accessible due to language barriers. This can lead to misunderstandings, errors, lower confidence, and missed opportunities for growth.

Inclusive workplace training helps bridge these gaps by ensuring that all employees, regardless of their language proficiency, can access and benefit from training. Inclusive training promotes a more equitable work environment, reduces stress for EAL employees, and boosts overall productivity and job satisfaction.

Key challenges faced by EAL employees

Understanding the challenges EAL employees face in training settings is the first step in creating more effective programs. These challenges may include:

Language comprehension: Difficulty understanding complex instructions, technical jargon, or abstract concepts in English.

Limited vocabulary: Struggles with industry-specific terms or workplace phrases not commonly encountered in daily language use.

Cultural differences: Different communication styles, learning preferences, and attitudes toward authority or group participation.

Fear of judgement: Anxiety about making mistakes in English or misunderstanding instructions, leading to hesitancy in asking questions.

Practical strategies for differentiating training

Use simple, clear language:

Avoid overly technical terms, idioms, or slang that may confuse EAL employees. Use simple, direct language, and explain any necessary technical terms clearly.

Provide written materials with key points summarised in bullet points or simplified language.

Encourage trainers to slow down their speech and check for understanding frequently.

Incorporate visual aids and demonstrations:

Visuals are a universal language. Use diagrams, pictures, videos, and demonstrations to illustrate key concepts.

For hands-on training (such as machinery operation or safety procedures), demonstrate tasks step-by-step while narrating in simple language.

Use infographics to break down complex processes into easily digestible parts.

Offer multilingual support:

If feasible, provide training materials in multiple languages or offer translations for key documents. This ensures that EAL employees can review critical information in their native language, particularly for legal or safety-related content.

Consider hiring bilingual trainers or using interpreters during critical training sessions.

Online training platforms may offer multilingual options – explore these for remote or digital learning.

Break content into manageable chunks:

EAL employees may need more time to process information in English. Divide training sessions into shorter segments, allowing time for comprehension and clarification between each section.

Use micro-learning techniques, delivering one concept or skill at a time, followed by practice or discussion.

Use interactive training methods:

Encourage participation by incorporating role-playing, group discussions, or hands-on activities. These interactive methods help EAL employees practice language skills in a low-pressure environment while also reinforcing learning.

Pair EAL employees with a "training buddy" or mentor who can provide additional support during and after training sessions.

Provide ongoing support and feedback:

After training, follow up with EAL employees to assess their understanding and offer additional clarification where needed. One-on-one check-ins can help employees feel more comfortable asking questions.

Create opportunities for continuous learning through refresher courses, online learning platforms, or mentorship programs. Offering these in formats that allow for slower, self-paced learning can be particularly beneficial.

Encourage an open-door policy where employees feel comfortable seeking help without fear of judgment.

Tailor onboarding programmes:

For new EAL hires, ensure that the onboarding process includes language support. Offer a bilingual employee handbook if possible, and make sure all essential workplace policies are presented in simple language.

Consider creating a specialised onboarding track for EAL employees, offering more time to cover the essentials and ensuring they fully understand the organisational culture, safety protocols, and expectations.

Utilise technology for training:

Many learning management systems (LMS) offer translation features or language-adjustable interfaces that can make training more accessible to EAL employees.

Use e-learning modules that allow EAL employees to learn at their own pace, with options to review content multiple times.

Incorporate subtitles or closed captioning into video-based training sessions, making it easier for EAL employees to follow along.

Foster an inclusive culture:

Beyond specific training sessions, foster an overall inclusive workplace culture where diversity in language and communication is embraced. This reduces the stigma associated with being an EAL learner and encourages employees to engage confidently in all workplace activities.

Promote language exchange programs or offer English language classes as part of professional development. This shows a commitment to helping employees improve their language skills while contributing to their overall career growth.

Benefits of inclusive training

Improved employee retention: When EAL employees feel supported and valued, they are more likely to stay with the company long-term, reducing turnover.

Higher productivity: Employees who clearly understand their roles and responsibilities, as well as safety and compliance protocols, are more efficient and less likely to make errors.

Enhanced team collaboration: Inclusive training builds confidence among EAL employees, leading to better communication and collaboration across multilingual teams.

Positive work environment: Inclusive practices demonstrate that the organisation values diversity, creating a more positive and harmonious workplace culture for everyone.

Differentiating workplace training for EAL employees is not just about compliance; it’s about creating an environment where all employees can thrive and contribute to the organisation’s success.

By implementing inclusive training strategies, managers can ensure that language is not a barrier to learning, growth, and career advancement, ultimately leading to a more engaged and high-performing workforce.

