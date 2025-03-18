Creating the Construction Value Toolkit webinar

In this webinar presented on Tuesday 18 March, Ellie Jenkins shared her experience leading the development of the Construction Innovation Hub’s Value Toolkit.

This ground breaking initiative, created in collaboration with over 200 experts from industry and government, is designed to define, embed, and measure value. By enabling value-based decision-making, the Value Toolkit aims to drive improved social, environmental, and economic outcomes, enhancing the construction industry’s positive impact on both present and future generations.

Webinar resources

Ellie has very kindly allowed her presented material to be made available for viewing. The slides on Slideshare and the webinar recording on Vimeo are available in our APM resources area and also embedded below for reference.

This webinar content is suitable for project professions with any level of experience.

Ellie Jenkins, Partner, Akerlof – LinkedIn

As a Partner at the market-leading consultancy Akerlof, Ellie leads ESG initiatives, supporting a diverse range of public and private sector clients to achieve better social, environmental, and economic outcomes.

Ellie is a strategic leader with a progressive career in the Built Environment. She combines extensive social impact expertise with a deep understanding of complex stakeholder engagement. Ellie demonstrated her ability to lead collaborative research by spearheading the industry-wide development of the Value Toolkit.

