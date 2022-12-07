Creation of 4 new special inquiry committees

The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes a report in which it recommends to the House four proposals for new special inquiry committees in 2023.

The report will now go to the floor of the House for approval. The Committee recommends the following proposals to the House for appointment in 2023:

A special inquiry committee on Integration of primary and community care

A special inquiry committee on Education for 11–16 year olds

A special inquiry committee on the Horticultural sector

A special inquiry committee on the Use of artificial intelligence in weapon systems

