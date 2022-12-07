POST (Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology)
Creation of 4 new special inquiry committees
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes a report in which it recommends to the House four proposals for new special inquiry committees in 2023.
- Report: New committee activity in 2023 (HTML)
- Report: New committee activity in 2023 (PDF)
- Special Inquiry Committee proposals 2023
- Liaison Committee
The report will now go to the floor of the House for approval. The Committee recommends the following proposals to the House for appointment in 2023:
- A special inquiry committee on Integration of primary and community care
- A special inquiry committee on Education for 11–16 year olds
- A special inquiry committee on the Horticultural sector
- A special inquiry committee on the Use of artificial intelligence in weapon systems
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/187/liaison-committee-lords/news/174992/creation-of-4-new-special-inquiry-committees/
