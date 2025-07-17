Creative and AI sectors kick-off next steps in finding solutions to AI and copyright

Representatives of both sectors in newly formed expert working groups on AI and copyright.

Representatives of the creative industries and the AI sector to make up newly formed expert working groups on AI and copyright as part of Plan for Change.

Groups will play a vital role in helping to drive forward practical, workable solutions.

Expert groups launched yesterday, as the Technology and Culture Secretaries Chair first round of talks in London.

The Technology and Culture Secretaries kickstarted the next phase of work yesterday (Wednesday 16 July) to help deliver a solution which will support AI innovation while ensuring robust protection for our creators and vibrant creative industries as part of the Plan for Change.

A consultation on the UK’s legal framework for copyright which explores how the government can deliver solutions supporting both the creative industries and the AI sector was launched in December last year, attracting 11,500 responses. Close collaboration on the issues raised across the debate has been central to the government’s approach - ensuring both sectors not only have the support they need to drive further growth, but that the British public can share in the successes of 2 sectors which are crucial to the Modern Industrial Strategy.

Representatives of both the AI sector and creative industries have engaged widely with Ministers throughout the consultation process, and the formal launch of new, expert working groups will continue to ensure both sectors play a vital role in supporting the work which will drive forward practical, workable solutions to foster innovation and growth.

Representatives of the creative and AI sectors will now gather in London in the first of a series of regular planned meetings, with the groups made up of key industry figures. They include representatives of:

News Media Association

Alliance for IP

Sony Music Entertainment

Publishers Association

The Guardian

Open AI

Amazon

Meta

Yesterday’s discussions marked the first in a series of planned talks, and will initially focus on the impacts, opportunities, and common ground in the AI and copyright debate, with their work then helping to inform next steps following the conclusion of the government’s consultation.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology, Peter Kyle yesterday said:

I am determined to harness expert insights from across the debate as we work together to deliver a solution that brings the legal clarity our creative industries and AI sector badly need in the digital age. Today’s meeting and the formation of these expert working groups will continue to ensure all voices can be heard so we can reset and refocus on how we can deliver precisely that. The work we’ll be taking forward in the coming months will ensure we can work in partnership to deliver a fresh start for creatives and AI developers alike.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy yesterday said:

Our world-class creative industries are a key part of our economy which create jobs and drive growth right across the country. These sectors have been recognised as a priority sector by the government and I am fully focused on supporting them to flourish. We have heard loud and clear the concerns from the creative industries around AI and copyright and these roundtables will give us another chance to consider the best way forward. We have committed to ensuring a copyright regime that values and protects human creativity, can be trusted and unlocks new opportunities for innovation across the creative sector and wider economy.

Both sectors are a vital part of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy, and the AI and Copyright consultation considered a broad range of issues in the copyright debate, including how right holders can have a better understanding of how AI developers are using their material and how it has been obtained.

The consultation also explored how access to high-quality data can be improved for AI developers – bolstering their ability to innovate and drive the growth which underpins the government’s Plan for Change.

Yesterday’s talks will also contribute to finalising Terms of Reference for the expert working groups moving forward as they feed into wider discussions with both sectors.

DSIT media enquiries

Email press@dsit.gov.uk

Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 6pm 020 7215 3000