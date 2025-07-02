Creative support for Cymru Women’s Euro debut

As Cymru’s Women prepare to kick-off in Switzerland this weekend for their Euro 2025 debut, many projects are happening across the country and beyond to celebrate this monumental achievement.

The Welsh Government's £1 million Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund is supporting 16 organisations to host a range of events, creative projects and learning resources to highlight Welsh talent, whilst building a legacy that will inspire future generations and promote greater participation in sport and culture.

Three flagship projects are bringing this celebration to life:

Literature Wales has commissioned acclaimed poet Sarah McCreadie to document Cymru's Euro journey with fourteen original poems. Sarah, who will travel with the team to Switzerland, brings both her passion for football and poetry to the role. Sarah said:

This is my dream! Football and poetry are great passions of my life and are woven together - especially in Wales. Our football folklore, identity, Fishlock's deft strike of the ball, our Y Wal Goch songs – they're all poetry! I'm privileged to be handed the Bardd's pen to capture our adventure.

A powerful new film by director Aaliyah MacKay celebrates Eleeza and Rosheen Khan, Wales’ first female Muslim referees and coaches. The sisters, who describe themselves as 'football activists', are breaking barriers in the game and inspiring women from all communities. Aaliyah explained:

At the heart of this project are questions of equality, diversity and inclusion. By showing how two Muslim women have challenged stereotypes, we want to show that football belongs to all of us.

Rosheen Khan added:

In South Asian culture you don't see many men or women in football and we want to create a legacy in the game and inspire people like us to take part.

A landmark pitch-sized mural of Jess Fishlock has transformed Splott Football Park in Cardiff, making history as the first full-size pitch mural dedicated to a female footballer in Europe. Created by Welsh artist Regan Gilflin and Cardiff studio UNIFY, the artwork celebrates Fishlock's legacy as Cymru’s most capped footballer.

Jess Fishlock said:

It's a huge honour to represent Cymru and to be part of a first-of-its-kind mural celebrating our history-making appearance at the Euros. I'm so proud seeing the mural in the area I grew up in and played when I was younger. I hope it inspires boys and girls to fall in love with the game.

Minister for Culture and Sport, Jack Sargeant, will be heading to Switzerland to show his support for Tîm Cymru. He said: