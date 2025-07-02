Welsh Government
|Printable version
Creative support for Cymru Women’s Euro debut
As Cymru’s Women prepare to kick-off in Switzerland this weekend for their Euro 2025 debut, many projects are happening across the country and beyond to celebrate this monumental achievement.
The Welsh Government's £1 million Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund is supporting 16 organisations to host a range of events, creative projects and learning resources to highlight Welsh talent, whilst building a legacy that will inspire future generations and promote greater participation in sport and culture.
Three flagship projects are bringing this celebration to life:
Literature Wales has commissioned acclaimed poet Sarah McCreadie to document Cymru's Euro journey with fourteen original poems. Sarah, who will travel with the team to Switzerland, brings both her passion for football and poetry to the role. Sarah said:
This is my dream! Football and poetry are great passions of my life and are woven together - especially in Wales. Our football folklore, identity, Fishlock's deft strike of the ball, our Y Wal Goch songs – they're all poetry! I'm privileged to be handed the Bardd's pen to capture our adventure.
A powerful new film by director Aaliyah MacKay celebrates Eleeza and Rosheen Khan, Wales’ first female Muslim referees and coaches. The sisters, who describe themselves as 'football activists', are breaking barriers in the game and inspiring women from all communities. Aaliyah explained:
At the heart of this project are questions of equality, diversity and inclusion. By showing how two Muslim women have challenged stereotypes, we want to show that football belongs to all of us.
Rosheen Khan added:
In South Asian culture you don't see many men or women in football and we want to create a legacy in the game and inspire people like us to take part.
A landmark pitch-sized mural of Jess Fishlock has transformed Splott Football Park in Cardiff, making history as the first full-size pitch mural dedicated to a female footballer in Europe. Created by Welsh artist Regan Gilflin and Cardiff studio UNIFY, the artwork celebrates Fishlock's legacy as Cymru’s most capped footballer.
Jess Fishlock said:
It's a huge honour to represent Cymru and to be part of a first-of-its-kind mural celebrating our history-making appearance at the Euros. I'm so proud seeing the mural in the area I grew up in and played when I was younger. I hope it inspires boys and girls to fall in love with the game.
Minister for Culture and Sport, Jack Sargeant, will be heading to Switzerland to show his support for Tîm Cymru. He said:
This weekend marks a watershed moment for Welsh football as our women's national team takes to the pitch for their first ever European Championship. The pride we feel as a nation isn't just about what happens on the field – it's about what this achievement represents for Wales and future generations.
I'm delighted that our £1 million Euro Partner Support Fund is bringing to life diverse projects that celebrate this historic milestone through our uniquely Welsh lens. Each project captures the Welsh spirit of creativity, inclusivity and determination.
These initiatives are more than celebrating today's achievement. They are about building a lasting legacy that will inspire more young people to engage with sport. I look forward to supporting our team in Switzerland and witnessing firsthand how sport can unite communities and showcase Welsh talent on an international stage. Pob lwc!
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/creative-support-cymru-womens-euro-debut
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government sets out 2026-2027 budget approach02/07/2025 12:25:00
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford yesterday set out the Welsh Government’s approach to the 2026-27 Budget – the last before the Senedd election.
Senedd to vote on legislation to support tourism01/07/2025 14:05:00
A visitor levy will help support a thriving, sustainable tourism industry in Wales by giving councils the choice to introduce a small additional charge on overnight stays in their area which would be re-invested in tourism.
Skills funding takes young creatives to the next level01/07/2025 11:05:00
The first young people to graduate from a pilot project to improve grassroots access into the gaming and animation sectors have secured coveted places on games development degrees and work in the industry.
999 call changes designed to save lives30/06/2025 14:05:00
The way the Welsh Ambulance Service deals with the most serious 999 calls is changing from tomorrow (Tuesday 1 July).
Support for Service children in Wales30/06/2025 11:25:00
Schools can apply for grants of up to £3,000 from Supporting Service Children in Education (SSCE) Cymru, to provide practical support for service children throughout their education.
‘Transformative’ project keeping families together in West Wales30/06/2025 10:15:00
Vulnerable families in West Wales are receiving crucial support through the Fostering Network’s Step-Up Step-Down project, helping children remain with their parents.
New national body for youth work in Wales27/06/2025 14:05:00
A new national body is to be set up to strengthen the youth work sector, support innovation and collaboration and ensure its long-term sustainability.
Thousands more jobs thanks to foreign investment growth into Wales27/06/2025 10:10:00
Foreign direct investment into Wales grew significantly in the last year, with large increases in projects secured and jobs created, new figures show.
Deputy First Minister praises ‘exceptional’ firefighting during wildfire season27/06/2025 09:10:00
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, has praised the exceptional skills of firefighters at South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) following an unprecedented rise in wildfires across Wales.