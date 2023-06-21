Welsh Government
Creative Wales investment boosts the Welsh economy and is helping the sector in Wales to thrive
Creative Wales’ investment in productions has boosted the Welsh economy by £187 million since it was created in 2020, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden yesterday announced.
The Deputy Minister revealed the figures at Creative Wales’ first in-person showcase event held in Cardiff yesterday, which celebrated the sector’s achievements and outline plans for future growth and development.
Since its establishment, Creative Wales, the Welsh Government’s creative agency, has invested £16.3 million in production funding to 31 projects, generating over £187 million into the Welsh economy and demonstrating in excess of an 11:1 Return on Investment for the economy.
This investment has also created thousands of opportunities for Wales’ talented workforce and has already resulted in more than 265 paid placements for trainees looking to break into the industry.
Some recent supported projects include The Way; Lost Boys and Fairies, Creisis; the hugely successful Steeltown Murders and crime thriller Wolf, which will air in early July as part of the BBC year of Welsh drama.
Creative Wales also supports creatives working in digital media doing incredible things worldwide. At the recent Annecy Festival, Kensuke’s Kingdom animation, which is an adaptation of Michael Morpurgo bestselling children’s novel was shortlisted for an award and was created with the support of Bumpybox, a Welsh company.
With World Music Day taking place this week, Wales can celebrate a thriving Welsh music scene with many exciting developments taking place. The second round of Creative Wales’ Music Capital Fund is now open for applications from music businesses or establishments. The fund is part of a wider programme of support by Creative Wales for the music industry to help grow the sector and nurture talent.
The creative sectors which are prioritised by Welsh Government include film and TV, music, animation, games and publishing, which make up 3,423 businesses employing 34,900 people with an annual turnover of £1.7 billion.
In order to boost further creativity the Deputy Minister will also announce the next wave of development funding for the industry. £1 million will be available to applications from July this year and will be open to creatives with ideas to develop high quality film, TV, games and animation content that is made in Wales and has the potential to reach global audiences.
Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden, yesterday said:
I’m delighted that we’re able to bring the creative sector together to hear about the wide range of exciting and innovative projects and initiatives being developed in in Wales.
It’s through investing and supporting the industry that we can realise its full potential. We are a small but mighty nation that stands proudly among some of the biggest players globally.
Our talented people, stunning locations, infrastructure and facilities really do make Wales the best place on earth for creatives to locate and thrive.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/creative-wales-investment-boosts-welsh-economy-and-helping-sector-wales-thrive
