Creativity and Innovation: The Play Advantage

Solutions may be found in unconventional ways.

Creativity and innovation are prerequisites for inventing new solutions to evolving problems. Defence, national security and societal resilience all require an ability to generate novel ideas (creativity) and then convert the best of those ideas into a functioning reality that is adopted and used (innovation). Without creativity, innovation withers.

The Innovation Problem

Risks to national security arise from intelligent threat actors such as hostile foreign states and terrorists, who use their malevolent creativity to devise new ways of defeating our defences. The risks are therefore dynamic and adaptive – they change over time, often rapidly, and they adapt in response to our defensive behaviour. To have any chance of staying ahead in this perpetual arms race, we must be dynamic and adaptive in inventing new ways of defending ourselves against the evolving risks. Creativity and innovation are similarly vital for finding better ways of strengthening the resilience of societies and nation states. However, history suggests that businesses, organisations and governments need all the help they can get in this domain. Convoluted governance, turgid bureaucratic processes, and slow-moving legislation and regulation are highly effective mechanisms for suppressing creativity and innovation. Fortunately, help is at hand in the form of a lesson from biology.

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