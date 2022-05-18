CRIME REPORTING – NATIONAL PUBLIC SURVEY

Help shape the future of reporting crime by completing the Police Contact Survey

The APCC Local Policing Portfolio has launched a national survey designed to understand more about the public’s experience when contacting their local police forces.

The public in England and Wales is being asked to take a few minutes to tell police chiefs about their experiences of the 101 and 999 services, as well as preferences for future modes of contact.

The Police Contact Survey opens today (May 18) and runs until midnight on Sunday, June 26.

Participants are being asked a series of questions testing their understanding of emergency and non-emergency reporting systems, as well as newly emerging ways of contacting the police, like web chat, online forms and messaging over social media.

The survey, run by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, will help inform police forces, the Home Office and local commissioners on any challenges around reporting to the police and assist in forming plans for the future.

APCC Local Policing Leads, Alison Hernandez and Jeff Cuthbert, said: “Reporting to 101 and 999 remains a challenging area of business for police forces. The needs of those making contact must be understood and forces must prioritise those most in need, meaning contact about routine items is sometimes not responded to as quickly as people would like.

“In addition, new technology deployed by some forces presents significant opportunities to speed up responses and open lines of communication with people who might not be comfortable using traditional methods. As the voice of the public in policing, Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) are very keen to better understand their constituents’ views on these issues and will be urging as many people as possible to respond to the survey.”

The survey can be completed by clicking on the link here: https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CrimeReporting-National-Public-Contact-Survey-APCC/

NB: Alison Hernandez is the PCC for Devon and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Jeff Cuthbert is the PCC for Gwent.

Jeff Cuthbert is the PCC for Gwent.

NOTES FOR EDITORS