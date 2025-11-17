Ministry of Defence
Crime-cutting jobs plan sees hundreds of firms join hiring drive
Britain’s biggest businesses have joined the Government’s hiring drive to get prison leavers into work in effort to cut crime as part of the Plan for Change.
- Over 300 businesses join efforts to plug labour shortfalls and grow the economy
- New job matchmaking tool to be rolled out across prisons in England and Wales
- Employment to help ex-offenders turn backs on crime and reduce reoffending
Over 300 top British businesses have signed up to the Government’s recruitment initiative in the last 12 months, joining household names like Greggs, Iceland and Kier in helping fill some of the estimated one million vacancies in the UK job market.
The Prison Service has also unveiled bold new plans to deploy a digital job-matching tool that will connect prisoners with employment opportunities and support them through the application process, as part of a wider tech drive to link potential employers with untapped talent behind bars.
In the last 12 months, the proportion of prison leavers serving sentences of 12 months or more who were employed within six months of release has more than doubled, rising to an all-time high of 38 per cent, compared with 15 per cent in 2021.
This announcement was made by the Prisons and Probation Minister at the Ministry of Justice’s annual employment advisory conference (Thursday 13 November), where business leaders from across the country met to explore how they can support prison leavers into work.
Minister for Probation, Prisons and Reducing Reoffending, Lord James Timpson, said:
I know firsthand the value of employing ex-offenders. It slashes reoffending, prevents crime before it happens, and helps grow the economy by filling vital gaps in the UK job market.
That’s why we’re investing in rehabilitation and supporting prisoners into jobs to give them a real chance to turn their lives around, as part of our Plan for Change.
Data shows that prison leavers in full-time employment are roughly 10 percentage points less likely to re-offend when released from custody, which means less crime, and fewer future victims. More than 90 per cent of surveyed businesses who employ prison leavers report they are motivated, have good attendance and are trustworthy.
In a further move to cut crime, well known coffee shop firm Gourmet Coffee has become the latest high street name to hire ex-offenders and offer recruits tailored training to help them stay on the straight and narrow.
Liz Garnell, Co-owner of Gourmet Coffee:
For me, everyone deserves a second chance. It’s not just to rebuild their lives, but for them to contribute their skills, of which we have tapped into with great success at HMP Styal.
Earlier this year the Government launched Employment Councils which bring together probation, prisons, local employers and DWP under one umbrella for the first time. The new bodies will broaden employment support for offenders in the community.
This initiative supports the government’s broader mission to fix the foundations of the justice system by cutting crime, reducing reoffending and helping people rebuild their lives through the power of work.
