Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Criminal barristers to receive 15 percent fee rise in September
Criminal barristers will receive a 15 percent fee rise from the end of September, the government has confirmed today (30 June 2022).
- fee rise will see typical criminal barrister receive £7,000 extra a year
- solicitors will receive 15 percent increase for work in magistrates courts and police stations
- response brought forward so new fees reach pockets before the end of the year
It follows the recommendation made in an independent review of the criminal legal aid system and will see the typical criminal barrister earn £7,000 more a year.
Criminal solicitors will also receive a 15 percent increase for their work in police stations and magistrates’ and youth courts, with further multi-million-pound reforms to solicitors’ pay still under consideration.
The fee increase is being fast-tracked with the legislation required being laid in July so that legal professionals begin to see the pay rise before the end of 2022.
The remaining proposals in the recent consultation on criminal legal aid will be responded to later this year, with potential further increases for solicitors and other legal professionals as part of longer-term reforms, with £20 million set aside for this work.
Justice Minister James Cartlidge said:
Our energetic efforts to tackle the courts backlog are working but the strike action by criminal barristers threatens all that progress, despite the very generous pay offer on the table.
The typical criminal barrister will earn an extra £7,000 a year from September, so I urge the Criminal Bar Association to accept this offer to stop victims having to wait longer for justice.
The confirmed 15 percent rise is on top of up to £74 million extra allocated to criminal legal aid per year over the last 4 years that is increasingly reaching barristers and solicitors as more of the cases outstanding from the pandemic are concluded.
The proposal to increase investment in criminal legal aid by £135 million a year is the biggest rise in a decade and raises taxpayer spending on it to a record £1.2 billion.
The Independent Review of Criminal Legal Aid found that, before expenses, the median fee of a criminal barrister in 2019-20 was £79,800 and that 80 percent earn at least £45,000 after expenses. While junior barristers earn much less in their first couple of years of practice, by their third year of practice the average criminal barrister will earn £65,000 before expenses.
The government is investing £477 million into the justice system to reduce backlogs in the courts caused by the pandemic and has also removed the cap on how many days courts can sit for a second year. The investment means more trials can take place and the same decision last year meant that nearly 17,000 more days were sat in the Crown Court than the year prior to the pandemic.
Video technology has been rolled out to over 70 percent of all courtrooms and 3,265 virtual court rooms have been opened so that more hearings can take place.
Since May, magistrates have been able to sentence offenders to up to a year in prison, doubling their previous powers, helping to free up an estimated 1,700 extra sitting days of Crown Court time each year.
Notes to Editors
- Barrister fee figures from CLAIR Annexes - Independent Review of Criminal Legal Aid - Annexes (publishing.service.gov.uk); annex L table 6
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/criminal-barristers-to-receive-15-percent-fee-rise-in-september
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Parole hearings to be heard in public for the first time30/06/2022 13:05:00
Victims, members of the public and the media will be able to ask for a parole hearing to be heard in public for the first time, following law changes being made today (30 June 2022).
Pre-recorded evidence for rape victims rolled out to more North-West courts30/06/2022 09:25:00
More victims of rape and sexual violence will be spared the stress of being cross-examined in court under a scheme rolled out to a further 10 Crown Courts yesterday (29 June 2022).
Public safety boost as major justice reforms come into force28/06/2022 15:10:00
Landmark reforms to better protect the public and make our streets safer come into force today (28 June).
Bill of Rights to strengthen freedom of speech and curb bogus human rights claims22/06/2022 11:15:00
Freedom of speech and the views of elected lawmakers will be given greater weight in law under a Bill of Rights introduced to Parliament today (Wednesday 22 June).
£500 million boost to create thousands of new prison places20/06/2022 11:25:00
New houseblocks to be built at 6 prisons - accommodating more than 2,600 prisoners.
New pilots to boost support for rape victims in court16/06/2022 12:15:00
Rape victims will receive enhanced support at 3 Crown Courts under a new pilot scheme launched by the government today (16 June 2022) as part of efforts to drive up prosecutions and convictions.
Prison leavers tagged to cut alcohol-fuelled crime15/06/2022 14:05:00
Alcohol-fuelled crime will be cut as offenders released from prisons in England face alcohol bans and having their drinking electronically monitored from today (15 June 2022).
End to Friday releases to cut crime and make streets safer14/06/2022 10:20:00
Prisoners vulnerable to addiction, mental health issues or homelessness will no longer be released on Fridays under new plans to cut reoffending and make streets safer.