Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) publishes report on its handling of the Andrew Malkinson case

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has today published the report by Chris Henley KC into the organisation’s handling of the Andrew Malkinson case.

Report of review into CCRC handling of Andrew Malkinson case has already been shared with Mr Malkinson and is today made public

CCRC accepts report recommendations and outlines work already underway to implement them

The report, which was commissioned by the CCRC and which was shared with Mr Malkinson in May, contains nine recommendations.

The Commission’s actions in response to those recommendations have also been shared with Mr Malkinson and are published with the report today. Work on implementing the recommendations is underway.

While the report contains redactions to safeguard ongoing investigations or the possible prosecution of an alternative suspect, Mr Henley’s recommendations regarding the CCRC’s handling of Andrew Malkinson’s applications are carried in full.

Redactions to the report were made after the Commission sought the views of the Andrew Malkinson Inquiry, led by Her Honour Judge Sarah Munro KC, Greater Manchester Police, the Crown Prosecution Service, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE apologised to Mr Malkinson earlier this year for the organisation’s handling of his case.

