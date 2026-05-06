Criminal Cases Review Commission
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Criminal Cases Review Commission’s 7th IPP referral in 2026: 18-year-old given three-year minimum term 16 years ago
A man who was given an indeterminate sentence with a minimum term of three years in 2010, but who remains in prison, has had his sentence referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
- Daniel Grace applied to the CCRC in March 2025
- More than 150 cases with IPP and DPP sentences being investigated by CCRC
Daniel Grace was convicted at Leeds Crown Court in July 2010 of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and false imprisonment. Mr Grace was 18 at the time of the offence and was given an indeterminate sentence of detention for public protection (DPP) with a minimum term of three years.
This is the seventh referral of its kind since the start of the year by the CCRC as part of its work to examine the impact of recent caselaw on IPP/DPP sentences.
More than 150 other cases are being investigated by the CCRC’s special project group looking at IPP and DPP sentences in light of recent legal developments.
Due to his age Mr Grace should have been sentenced to imprisonment for public protection (IPP) but this has never been formally corrected. He remains subject to his sentence and is still in custody.
An appeal against sentence in May 2020 was unsuccessful, and Mr Grace applied to the CCRC in March 2025
A review has concluded that there is a real possibility the Court of Appeal will find that the sentencing judge made errors in his assessment of Mr Grace’s future risk and will therefore quash his DPP sentence.
The Court of Appeal has recently quashed several similar IPP/DPP sentences and in doing so found that sentencing judges had failed to attach the necessary weight to the age and maturity of offenders before imposing indeterminate sentences.
On 23 April, the Court of Appeal quashed the indeterminate sentences of six IPP/DPP prisoners, three of them following CCRC referrals. Those three were all convicted as young men more than 15 years ago and have remained in custody since then, despite none having been given a tariff of more than three and a half years.
CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC yesterday said:
“We welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision last month to quash six IPP and DPP sentences, three of them as a result of CCRC referrals.
“We look forward to the Court’s reserved judgment for further clarity and guidance in approaching these cases.
“Again, anyone who is in a similar situation and who has already lost their appeal is free to get in touch with us about their case.”
IPP (Imprisonment for Public Protection) sentences were indeterminate sentences intended for serious offenders who were considered dangerous to the public.
DPP (Detention for Public Protection) sentences were similar indeterminate sentences imposed on people aged under 18 who were considered dangerous.
Both types of sentences were abolished in 2012, but current IPP and DPP prisoners have not been freed from the terms imposed on them before abolition.
Notes to Editor:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 16 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,600 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new information or a new argument on a point of law, there is a real possibility that the sentence would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New information or argument on a point of law is argument or information which has not been raised during the original sentence hearing or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A sentence can be referred in the absence of an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the sentence should be changed.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/criminal-cases-review-commissions-7th-ipp-referral-in-2026-18-year-old-given-three-year-minimum-term-16-years-ago/
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