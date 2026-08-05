Criminal investigation starts after four men arrested and illegal meat removed

A partnership operation by Dudley Council and National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) has resulted in four arrests and the disposal of over four tonnes of illegal meat.

Officers from the local authority and the NFCU worked with West Midlands Police, HMRC and representatives from the Home Office to attend an address in Dudley.

During the joint operation, which targeted an unapproved meat cutting plant, four men were arrested and approximately four and a quarter metric tonnes of illegal meat were removed from the market.

Enforcement action was taken by the local authority to address immediate food safety concerns.

To ensure food safety is maintained, certain activities must be approved by the authorities. Meat illegally placed into the food chain bypasses the rigorous safety and hygiene checks required in the UK, meaning it can carry diseases and contaminants that put consumers at risk.

NFCU and FSA have issued a Food Alert for Action and are working with local authorities to trace this meat and remove it from the market.

Officers from the NFCU are now examining the details of the product and paperwork recovered and have started a criminal investigation.

Will Simpson, Regional Intelligence Officer at the FSA’s NFCU yesterday said:

The NFCU has been working closely with partners, including Dudley Council and the West Midlands Police Service, to identify those suspected of criminal activity. This operation forms part of the NFCU’s ongoing work to disrupt the illegal meat trade and we are working with local authorities to trace these products and clear them from shelves. Food businesses must do their due diligence on their suppliers to ensure they meet their legal responsibilities to sell food that’s safe and what it says it is. We remain vigilant to the threat of illegal meat entering the food chain and will continue to take action to protect the public. Anyone with suspicions of food crime can report it safely and confidentially to the NFCU. You can report a food crime online or by freephone on 0800 028 1180.

Councillor Patrick Harley, Leader of Dudley Council, yesterday said: