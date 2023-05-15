Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Criminal investigation underway into Met officers following man's death in Peckham
We are criminally investigating the actions of two Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers following an incident where a man fell from a balcony in Peckham, south London, in April and later died from his injuries.
Despite extensive efforts by the MPS, the man is yet to be formally identified. The coroner is taking forward identification and working with the MPS in search for next of kin.
Both officers have been advised they are under criminal investigation for gross negligence manslaughter. One of the officers is also being investigated for unlawful act manslaughter. They have also been served with gross misconduct notices for potentially breaching police standards of professional behaviour. This does not necessarily mean that criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.
We began our investigation after the matter was referred to us by the force on Wednesday 12 April. When we investigate an incident where a person dies following police contact, our role is to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding that individual’s death.
We have established that, shortly before midnight, on 11 April, MPS officers attended a flat in a residential building on Rye Hill Park, to a report of a man shouting on a balcony. They received no response from inside the flat and left. Prior to this, a similar report was made to the force in the early hours that morning (11 April), however officers did not attend on that occasion.
A further report was received at around 1.25am on 12 April, of a man making threats to jump from a balcony. Officers returned to the flat at around 2am and forced entry. They tried to persuade the man to come inside from the balcony and requested that a police negotiator attend the scene.
Over the course of the next hour, some officers left the flat and two officers remained inside.
Evidence at this stage indicates that an officer discharged their Taser, shortly before the man fell from the balcony railing at around 3.20am.
The man fell five floors to the ground and was transported to hospital with critical injuries. He sadly died later that day.
The police negotiator arrived at the location just before the man fell and had not entered the flat.
As part of the evidence-gathering process, our investigators attended the police post-incident procedures, where a number of officers provided their initial accounts. Body worn video footage has been secured and reviewed and Taser downloads will be analysed. We have also made enquiries with neighbours and spoken with a witness, as well as making enquiries into CCTV footage.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the man who died and we sincerely hope that he is formally identified and that his family are able to be notified.
“This was a tragic incident and we recognise that the circumstances surrounding the man’s death have understandably caused concern within the community.
“Our enquiries are still in their early stages and it’s important that we carry out a thorough, independent investigation that will be looking at the full circumstances, including the actions and decision-making of the officers who were present. Police officers are able to use force in the course of their duties and we will examine whether any force that was used was reasonable, appropriate and proportionate in these circumstances.
“Following the conclusion of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and we will determine whether any officers should face disciplinary proceedings.”
A date for the inquest opening has not yet been set.
