This plan sets out the programme of criminal justice joint inspections for 2025–27 in which two or more of our inspectorates will be working together. Such collaboration allows us to examine issues of importance to the public that cut across agency boundaries, and which therefore might not be examined in the separate inspections of individual agencies.

The criminal justice joint inspectorates are HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate, HM Inspectorate of Probation and HM Inspectorate of Prisons.

This plan outlines the joint inspection programme. It doesn’t include core inspections by individual inspectorates which cover every area in England and Wales over a period of several years.

Criminal Justice Joint Inspection business plan 2025–27 (PDF document)

Consultation

We consulted on this programme between 20 November 2024 and 7 January 2025 and received 52 responses. We received positive and constructive comments on our proposed areas of focus for joint inspections, as well as suggestions for new areas. We have carefully considered all responses and assessed them against available resources and risks to the public.

Consultation on criminal justice joint inspection programme for 2025–27

