HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Criminal Justice Joint Inspection business plan 2025–27
This plan sets out the programme of criminal justice joint inspections for 2025–27 in which two or more of our inspectorates will be working together. Such collaboration allows us to examine issues of importance to the public that cut across agency boundaries, and which therefore might not be examined in the separate inspections of individual agencies.
The criminal justice joint inspectorates are HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate, HM Inspectorate of Probation and HM Inspectorate of Prisons.
This plan outlines the joint inspection programme. It doesn’t include core inspections by individual inspectorates which cover every area in England and Wales over a period of several years.
Read the business plan
Criminal Justice Joint Inspection business plan 2025–27 (PDF document)
Consultation
We consulted on this programme between 20 November 2024 and 7 January 2025 and received 52 responses. We received positive and constructive comments on our proposed areas of focus for joint inspections, as well as suggestions for new areas. We have carefully considered all responses and assessed them against available resources and risks to the public.
Read the consultation and responses
Consultation on criminal justice joint inspection programme for 2025–27
Read more about criminal justice joint inspections
Criminal justice joint inspections
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/publications/criminal-justice-joint-inspection-business-plan-2025-27/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Opportunities to investigate organised immigration crime are being lost19/05/2025 09:15:00
The police inspectorate has warned of missed opportunities to investigate organised immigration crime, with intelligence gathering neither being effective nor robust enough.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Reading06/05/2025 15:20:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to victims of domestic abuse in Reading.
PEEL assessment framework (PAF) 2025–202711/04/2025 14:25:00
We have published our assessment framework for our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) programme for the 2025-2027 cycle.
Cleveland Police makes progress in all areas of inspection, but further changes needed11/04/2025 09:10:00
Cleveland Police has made progress in all areas since its previous inspection, but must improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire31/03/2025 10:25:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to unborn children and those aged 0 to 7 who are victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire.
Forces must improve the effectiveness of crime investigations and achieve better outcomes for victims28/03/2025 09:25:00
Ineffective police investigation processes are not always putting the victim first, the police inspectorate has said, with forces often focusing on quantity rather than quality when measuring support for victims.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service: Cause of concern revisit letter25/03/2025 15:20:00
We revisited Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service after identifying a cause of concern related to fire protection.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Bromley14/03/2025 09:10:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Bromley.