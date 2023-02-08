Criminal justice statistics produced across government – updated resource

The Council has compiled an updated list of some criminal justice-related publications routinely produced across government, including by the Ministry of Justice, the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics.

The data will be a useful resource for journalists, academics, researchers and anyone with an interest in the criminal justice system.

The page includes:

information on the publication content

frequency of release

link to the external publication (access this by clicking on the publication title before the publication blurb)

Topics include: