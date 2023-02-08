Sentencing Council
Criminal justice statistics produced across government – updated resource
The Council has compiled an updated list of some criminal justice-related publications routinely produced across government, including by the Ministry of Justice, the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics.
The data will be a useful resource for journalists, academics, researchers and anyone with an interest in the criminal justice system.
The page includes:
- information on the publication content
- frequency of release
- link to the external publication (access this by clicking on the publication title before the publication blurb)
Topics include:
- courts and sentencing
- prisons, probation and re-offending
- police, victims and perceptions of crime
- demographics
Original article link: https://www.sentencingcouncil.org.uk/news/item/criminal-justice-statistics-produced-across-government-updated-resource/
Latest News from
Sentencing Council
Sentencing Council publishes equality and diversity review of sentencing guidelines11/01/2023 13:05:00
The Sentencing Council yesterday published the findings of research designed to identify and analyse any potential for the Council’s work to cause disparity in sentencing outcomes across demographic groups.
External research on equality and diversity in the work of the Sentencing Council published10/01/2023 13:10:00
New research that examines the potential and perceived impact of sentencing guidelines on specific groups of offenders has been published by the Sentencing Council.
Reviewing the Totality guideline – consultation05/10/2022 16:05:00
The Council is consulting on proposed changes to the Totality guideline.
Miscellaneous amendments to sentencing guidelines – consultation 202207/09/2022 12:15:00
The Council is seeking views on a series of proposed changes to existing guidelines in our second annual miscellaneous amendments consultation.
Publication of child cruelty offences statistical bulletin03/08/2022 11:20:00
The Sentencing Council has published a statistical bulletin and data tables, explaining current sentencing practice for child cruelty offences.
Terrorism offences sentencing guidelines published27/07/2022 15:25:00
Revised sentencing guidelines for offenders convicted of terrorism offences in England and Wales have been published by the Sentencing Council following consultation.
Publication of terrorism offences data tables27/07/2022 09:15:00
The Sentencing Council has published data tables detailing recent sentencing practice for terrorism offences.
The Council’s business plan 2022/23 and meeting our strategic objectives08/06/2022 10:10:00
We have published our business plan 2022/23 setting out the work the Council will undertake in the coming year to meet our statutory objectives and the objectives we set ourselves in our five-year strategy.
Draft sentencing guidelines for underage sale of knives published01/06/2022 13:20:00
Draft sentencing guidelines for sentencing retailers including large organisations and individual shop owners convicted of selling knives to children in England and Wales were published for consultation today by the Sentencing Council.