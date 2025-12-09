Criminal Proceedings in Scotland, 2023-24

An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

The latest criminal proceedings statistics for 2023-24 have been published today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician. Although the total number of people prosecuted in Scottish courts saw a reduction in 2023-24, this masks an increase in many of the more serious offences. These will generally be more complex and take longer to conclude in court. As the data continues to be affected by the pandemic and the justice system’s recovery, figures from 2020-21 onwards should not be considered indicative of longer-term trends.

In 2023-24 a total of 73,224 people were proceeded against in court, a decrease of 7% from 2022-23 (79,104 people). Of these, 63,486 people were convicted of at least one of the charges against them. This was also a decrease of 7% from 2022-23 (67,966 people).

Between 2022-23 and 2023-24 there was a 14% fall in convictions classified as offences, which are generally less serious. By contrast those classified as crimes, which are generally more serious, increased 1%. This includes convictions for Non-sexual crimes of violence, which rose 4% and Sexual crimes, which rose 12%.

The number of convictions for Rape and attempted rape increased by 19% from 186 in 2022-23 to 221 in 2023-24, a new all-time high amongst comparable records which began in 1989-90.

Convictions for crimes under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 also rose by 19%, from 756 in 2022-23 to 897 in 2023-24, also a new all-time high since the Act’s introduction.

The number of people convicted of a crime with a statutory domestic abuse aggravation decreased 4% from 7,936 in 2022-23 to 7,640 in 2023-24.

Convictions resulting in a custodial sentence increased by 13% (from 8,930 in 2022-23 to 10,094 in 2023-24). Custodial sentences represented 16% of sentences imposed for all convictions in 2023-24, the second highest proportion in the 10-year span.

The average length of a custodial sentence, excluding life and indeterminate sentences, was 393 days in 2023-24, 2% longer than in 2022-23 (386 days).

In 2023-24, 25% (15,870) of people convicted were given a community sentence. This was the highest proportion in the 10-year span and a 2% decrease from 2022-23 (16,135 people).

In 2023-24, 27,067 bail orders were made. This was an increase of 2% from 2022-23 (26,552).

There are a number of measures available to the police and Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) for dealing with minor offences directly.

The total number of police disposals decreased 3% from 31,324 in 2022-23 to 30,490 in 2023-24. Recorded Police Warnings made up 77% (23,583) of all police disposals in 2023-24 and were most commonly issued for Drugs - possession, Threatening and abusive behaviour and Common assault.

The number of COPFS disposals increased by 1% between 2022-23 and 2023-24 to 31,166. This was driven by a 12% increase in Fiscal Fixed Penalties, which are mostly for road traffic offences, to 12,705. Fiscal Fines fell 11% to 9,793 over the same period.

The full statistical publication is available at Criminal Proceedings in Scotland 2023-24.

This publication presents statistics on court proceedings, sentencing and non-court disposals issued by Police Scotland and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. It also contains statistics on bail orders and undertakings.

