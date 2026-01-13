Criminal surcharge used to support victims

Hospital violence charity among 19 to share in £1 million fund.

Medics Against Violence (MAV), a charity operating across 10 hospital Emergency Departments, is among 19 organisations to receive a share of more than £1 million from the Victim Surcharge Fund, which is financed by penalties imposed on offenders who received a court fine.

The funding will support MAV to offer practical assistance and essential items to people arriving at hospital after experiencing violence or exploitation. It will also enhance the charity's Navigator programmes, which support people to make positive changes and connect them with community organisations.This is the sixth round of payments from the Victim Surcharge Fund - which was established in November 2019 to provide practical help directly to victims of crime. This takes the total awarded to date from the Fund to £3,486,972.Minister for Victims and Community Safety Siobhian Brown announced the latest funding allocation as she visited MAV’s Glasgow headquarters to learn more about its work.Ms Brown said:

“It is only right that the people who commit crimes contribute towards helping victims and their families recover from trauma. “I am pleased that since the first awards were made in January 2021, the fund has helped more than 7,000 people affected by crime, distributing almost £3.5 million in support to organisations that support victims of crime.“The Victim Surcharge Fund allows organisations such as Medics Against Violence to respond quickly and compassionately by providing practical, immediate help to victims of crime when they need it most.”David Duncan, Chief Executive Officer at Medics Against Violence, added: "Support from the Scottish Government’s Victim Surcharge Fund will be used directly to strengthen the help we provide to victims of crime through our Navigator programmes. This investment enables us to offer immediate practical assistance to people arriving in hospital after experiencing violence or exploitation, short‑term wellbeing support in the days that follow, and specialist, age‑appropriate care for children and young people who have been harmed.“It also allows our Navigators to work alongside victims as they regain stability -advocating for access to housing, mental health services, financial advice, and community support. By reducing barriers for those who may feel isolated, frightened, or unsure where to turn, this funding ensures we can respond quickly, compassionately, and in a trauma‑informed way at the moments when victims of crime are most vulnerable. It makes a tangible difference to safety, recovery, and long‑term wellbeing.”

Debbie Adams, Director of Development and External Affairs at Victim Support Scotland, yesterday said:

"We are extremely grateful to be recipients of the Scottish Government's Victim Surcharge Fund. The VSF ensures that the fines received by offenders go directly towards helping people impacted by crime. "In Victim Support Scotland's case, the VSF goes towards our Emergency Assistance Fund (EAF), which provides a lifeline for people who are in urgent need of financial help as a result of a crime. It can provide life-essential things like emergency household goods, groceries, travel to a place of safety, costs to repair damaged items, and security equipment. "In 2024-25, the EAF distributed £538,974 worth of funds to people in need. One EAF recipient said that the items they received enabled them to "safeguard our household", highlighting how it can help people take back control after experiencing crime. This funding will enable us to provide ongoing direct, immediate assistance for those in urgent need.”

Background:

The following organisations are set to benefit from this latest funding round of the Victim Surcharge Fund:

Victim Support Scotland £525,000

Abernecessities £102,000

Migrant Help £80,386

Grampian Women’s Aid £70,000

Survivors of Human Trafficking in Scotland £49,954

Kibble £32,594

Edinburgh Women’s Aid £25,000

STAR Centre – Rape Crisis Ayrshire £24,736

JustRight Scotland £21,646

Dumbarton District Women’s Aid £20,900

East Dunbartonshire Women’s Aid £20,000

Action Against Stalking £16,000

Medics Against Violence £15,000

Committed to Ending Abuse £12,469

Edinburgh Youth’s Café £5,000

Jubilee House £5,000

Inverclyde Women’s Aid £5,000

Caledonian Women’s Service £5,000

Central Advocacy Partners £5,000

The total fund award for this round is £1,040,685.

Following this latest round, a total of 27 different victim support organisations will have received awards from the Fund.