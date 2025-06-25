Criminal who laundered money for romance scammers jailed

A man who laundered more than a million pounds gained from a sophisticated romance fraud operation that devastated vulnerable victims has been jailed.

Ahmed Ali Suleman, 63, was prosecuted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Between January 2015 and November 2017, the defendant exploited his position within the textile industry to launder money for international fraudsters.

He was found guilty of entering into a money laundering arrangement and false accounting following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on 24 April 2025.

On Monday 23 June, he was sentenced to four years and three months' imprisonment.

Tarryn McCaffrey, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: “Through this money laundering operation, Suleman provided a financial lifeline to romance fraudsters who preyed on vulnerable individuals.

“Money launderers are the enablers who make crime profitable and sustainable for these criminal networks. Suleman wasn’t just moving money – he was facilitating the continued exploitation of vulnerable people, causing devastating emotional and financial harm.

"The Crown Prosecution Service worked closely with the National Crime Agency build a strong case and bring him to justice. We will be pursuing confiscation proceedings against the defendant to remove any available criminal benefits gained from this enterprise.”

Paul Boniface, NCA Operations Manager, said: “Romance fraud is a particularly cruel and malicious crime that results in victims paying out devastating sums of money.

“NCA officers worked tirelessly for multiple years to identify and dismantle this network, breaking the link between overseas criminals and the UK public.

“By targeting those who provide a service to fraudsters, we can stop them profiting from the misery they cause.

“Here at the Agency, we are very clear: no-one is immune from fraud, and no victim is to blame.

“This is a significant success, demonstrating our intent to bring all of those involved – including those who facilitate and enable this crime – to justice.”

Fraud Minister Lord Hanson said: “Romance fraud is an appalling crime which can devastate lives.

“That’s why we are taking the bold action necessary to tackle scams, including through the publication of our new, expanded Fraud Strategy before the end of the year, and I continue to urge the tech companies on whose platforms much of this criminality takes place to go further and faster to protect the public from fraud.

“To those engaging in these shameful practices, let this operation be a warning: we are on your case, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.

“For further advice and support about how to stay ahead of scams, search Stop! Think Fraud.”

The romance fraud

The romance fraudsters, believed to be based in West Africa, created multiple fake personas on dating websites to target victims. Many of those deceived were older, lonely, widowed, or divorced.

After gaining victims' trust and manufacturing what appeared to be genuine relationships, the fraudsters would manipulate the victims into transferring huge sums of money for various fabricated emergencies. Many victims made multiple payments, depleting their life savings.

The investigation identified 77 victims of the fraud.

Following the money trail

Suleman ran a seemingly legitimate UK-based textile business, Savanna Rags, which collected second-hand clothing for export to West Africa. However, this company also served as a front to process fraudulent funds.

When victims were convinced to transfer money, the payments were directed through this company.

To evade detection, when banks questioned suspicious transactions at Savanna Rags, Suleman doctored existing invoices, adding victims' names to make them appear as legitimate business customers.

It’s estimated that at least £1.9 million was laundered by the defendant.

The CPS prosecution team built a compelling case using evidence from the NCA investigation which included WhatsApp chat logs, victim testimonies, business records, and falsified invoices, to prove the defendant’s involvement in the money laundering scheme.

Stop! Think Fraud. Fraudsters aren’t fussy. They’ll pick on anyone.

Nobody is immune from fraud. The criminals behind it target people online and in their homes, often emotionally manipulating their victims before they steal money or personal data.

But there is something we can do. By staying vigilant and always taking a moment to stop, think and check whenever we’re approached, we can help to protect ourselves and each other from fraud.

Members of the public are encouraged to:

1. Stop and think before parting with your money or information in order to keep you safe;

2. Challenge whether the information or request you have received could be fake. It is ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests as only criminals will try to rush or panic you;

3. Protect yourself by reporting any scams you think you have fallen for to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 and to your bank immediately.

