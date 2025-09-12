Criminals stripped of money in record year for compensation

Victims compensated £50 million, a 165% increase on the previous year and the highest level in over half a decade, returning stolen money to where it belongs.

Victims of crime have received record compensation from criminal funds as new figures show results of a yearlong crackdown on dirty money.

Asset recovery gives law enforcement the tools to track down and take back assets gained through criminal activity, ensuring offenders cannot benefit from the proceeds of their crimes.

New figures released yesterday (Thursday 11 September) show that almost £50 million taken from criminals was returned to victims, an 165% increase on the previous year and the highest amount in over half a decade.

This comes as law enforcement recovered almost £300 million in criminal assets. It highlights the results of the government’s relentless pursuit of illicit gains, making clear that those seeking to profit from crime will be brought to justice and stripped of their ill-gotten wealth.

Law enforcement agencies have robust tools to trace, seize, and recover assets acquired through illegal activities under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA). These assets can range from cash and property to vehicles and luxury items.

Criminal funds have also been reinvested to boost law enforcement’s ability to secure our borders. This includes funding the cutting edge Multi Agency Cash Cell at the border, which brings together government and law enforcement agencies to disrupt the flow of criminal finance into the country. In the past year, the cell seized £7 million in cash and a further £4 million in assets, including gold and luxury watches – showing how money once destined to fuel crime is being turned against the criminals.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis yesterday said:

This year’s recovery of nearly £300 million in criminal assets, together with an unprecedented increase in funds returned to victims, stands as proof of our unwavering determination to ensure that crime doesn’t pay. Every pound we recover goes back into our communities, supporting victims, strengthening law enforcement and delivering safer streets - all part of this government’s Plan for Change.

£174 million of criminal funds was invested back to the front lines to support agencies leading the fight against crime, a 55% increase on the previous year.

Local police forces played a major role in the crackdown, pursuing offenders, tracking illicit funds, and working with specialist agencies to seize criminal cash. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) recovered £16 million and seized £12 million from criminals last year, with half of those funds channelled to community projects designed to reduce, tackle, and prevent crime across the region.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Buckthorpe lead of GMP’s Economic Crime Unit, yesterday said:

The last tax year saw GMP recover the highest ever amount of criminal cash and it shows that the hard work from officers and staff in the unit and across the force is making a real difference in communities across Greater Manchester. It is fitting that the money we seize from proceeds of crime is being used to help fight, prevent and reduce crime, keep people safe, and care for victims, which ultimately makes Greater Manchester a better place to live, work and visit.

The Serious Fraud Office remains at the forefront of investigating financial crimes. In the past week, £1.1 million was successfully secured from the sale of a Lake District house in an investigation involving its first use of an unexplained wealth order. The recovered funds will be returned to the Treasury and be reinvested into public services ensuring that ill-gotten gains are redirected for public good

Nick Ephgrave QPM, Director of the Serious Fraud Office, yesterday said:

The SFO is at the forefront of tackling the most serious and complex financial crimes. The SFO has secured over £500 million in the last five years, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring those who engage in serious fraud and corruption do not benefit from their crimes. Our recent success in securing the SFO’s first unexplained wealth order shows that we are using every available tool to target and recover criminal assets. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice and return funds to victims and taxpayers.

Drug dealers and fraudsters were the offenders most likely to have their money confiscated.

Fraud remains one of the most experienced crimes in the UK, affecting 1 in 15 adults each year, and the government is working to crack down on scammers as part of the Plan for Change. A new and expanded fraud strategy will be published later this year to respond to the changing threats and protect the public.