RUSI
|Printable version
Critical Minerals and the US–China Rivalry in South America
Latin America’s critical minerals make for a geopolitical flashpoint, with the defence choices of Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru increasingly entangled in global power competition.
The race for market domination in crucial issues such as artificial intelligence, 5G networks, semiconductors, and critical raw minerals is happening simultaneously and across hot spots undergoing heavy geopolitical realignment in Eurasia, Africa and South America.
The surge in military consumption of traditional metals such as copper and silver for ammunition, electronic and weapon systems, or graphite and lithium used in battery production, military communications and unmanned systems, have singled out the Western hemisphere as a growing strategic playfield due to its abundance of these resources.
Resource-rich nations seem confronted by what scholars call a ‘minerals trilemma’ where governments need to ‘balance national security, economic feasibility, and sustainability’. For Latin American countries, both from the perspective of domestic defence capabilities and geopolitical relevance, minerals like lithium, graphite, copper, nickel, uranium, cobalt and rare earths elements are seen as particularly prized by the industrialised nations. The UK Ministry of Defence is actively managing supply chain resilience to protect military readiness ‘from the simplest firearm to F-35 fighter jets’. The US Department of Defense is adamantly investing in critical minerals projects as tension is high with Chinese competition. Beijing announced in late 2024 harsh export restrictions on dual-use technologies and barriers to trading critical minerals. ‘Critical mineral security is now intrinsically linked to the escalating tech trade war’, observers added.
According to NATO, critical minerals and rare earth elements enable high-tech weapon systems and electronic warfare and can be found in radar systems, precision-guided weapons, jet engines, lasers, night-vision goggles, and communications.
Brazil and Argentina have notable rare earth reserves. Cobalt, found in Cuba, Brazil, and small deposits in other countries, is currently used in thermal-resistant materials and power systems including high-performance alloys, batteries for military electronics, and missiles. Graphite is used in battery production, missile technology and military-grade lubricants, particularly battery anodes, lubricants for high-performance military equipment, and nuclear reactors. Mexico and Brazil have sizable graphite resources.
Brazilians are developing Latin America’s first nuclear-powered submarine (SN Álvaro Alberto), requiring uranium enrichment and high-performance alloys like niobium and nickel. Its space programme, responsible for the Alcântara Launch Centre, needs rare earths for satellite tech and guidance systems. As well, its defence exports industry around the Embraer jets require stable access to aluminium, nickel and rare earths. Brazil enjoys a favourable strategic position as it is self-sufficient in niobium and uranium. Its ambitions to reduce dependence on China for rare earth elements via domestic development have put the country in direction towards a regional leadership role in defence industrial cooperation.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/critical-minerals-and-us-china-rivalry-south-america
Latest News from
RUSI
Is the UK already in a Military Alliance with Japan?01/08/2025 14:25:00
The UK's energetic courting of Japan is amassing a collection of Next Generation capabilities that could be perceived as rivalling the US security prerogative.
What Singapore's First Public Cyber Attribution Tells Us31/07/2025 14:25:00
For the first time, Singapore has called out a China-linked cyber threat actor group, to the chagrin of Asia's regional hegemon.
For the UK government, it is Time to Take State-Sponsored Assassinations Seriously30/07/2025 11:05:00
Iran’s employment of assassination demands the UK build expertise and channel it into action.
RUSI Welcomes Anne Neuberger as Distinguished Fellow29/07/2025 14:25:00
Former US Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger has been appointed as a Distinguished Fellow of RUSI for an initial three-year period.
US Weapons and European Capability Gaps29/07/2025 09:05:00
NATO allies aiming to increase independence from Washington should focus on generating European capacity in areas where only the US military can currently perform key missions.
What to Make of Macron’s Recent Defence Spending Commitments?28/07/2025 15:05:00
France has answered the call to raise its defence spending. The reality of this decision – cuts to other areas of its budget – can have nothing but a destabilising effect on the Macron presidency during a time of economic difficulty.
British F-35 Stuck in India: a PR Disaster?28/07/2025 14:25:00
An RAF F-35B, stranded at an airport in Kerala province for several weeks, casts a pall over the image of the UK's air combat power in the midst of Highmast, an operation intended to declare full operational capacity for the fleet.
The Combat Air Public Relations Problem25/07/2025 14:25:00
An RAF F-35B, stranded at an airport in Kerala province for several weeks, casts a pall over the image of the UK's air combat power in the midst of Highmast, an operation intended to declare full operational capacity for the fleet.