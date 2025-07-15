RUSI
Criticism of the 'Reverse Kissinger'
Preventing the formation of a new axis is a valuable pursuit for the West. It should learn from the past – rather than repeating it – by avoiding the mistakes of Kissinger's attempt to destabilise relations between Russia and China.
In recent years, the idea of the so-called ‘reverse Kissinger’ has become increasingly popular in the United States, which is based on the alleged possibility of the US government reaching an agreement with Russia to break its strategic cooperation with China, thereby reducing the combined threat. Supporters of this idea are inspired by the results of the US policy in the 1970s to improve relations with China, which was the product of advice given to American leaders during this period by the National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Certain elements of the ‘reverse Kissinger’ strategy have been observed in US policy towards Russia in the last six months, which is recognized by both experts and individual representatives of the US administration. At the same time, this approach has not yet had any impact on Russia’s aggressive behaviour in the European theatre, but has probably only encouraged China to pursue even greater strategic rapprochement with Russia, the lack of alternative to which is increasingly being stated by the leaders of both countries. Given the dangers associated with such rapprochement, including for European and global security, it is appropriate to critically assess the idea of a ‘reverse Kissinger’, identify its main shortcomings and try to propose an alternative strategy.
