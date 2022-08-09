Croeso – Anglesey Agricultural Show returns

One of Wales’ premier agricultural shows, the Anglesey Show, is making a welcome return this week which is good news for the farming industry and wider community Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said ahead of visiting the event.

The two-day show is taking place from 9 – 10 August and it is the first time the event is taking place in person since 2019.

The Rural Affairs Minister will be visiting the show today (Tuesday, 9 August).

The Minister said:

I always look forward to attending Sioe Mon and I know it will be extra special this year. I’m very pleased to be able to attend in person and meet people face to face once again, enjoying the atmosphere of the show. The show is an opportunity for the farming industry and rural community to showcase the best of rural life and some of the amazing world-class produce we excel at producing here in Wales. One of the main focuses for me, as at the Royal Welsh in July, will be discussing the proposals for the outline Sustainable Farming Scheme which I published last month and encouraging farmers to take part in co-design, to help us flesh out the details of the latest proposals. These proposals aim to strengthen the farming industry and our rural communities, and enable our farmers to tackle, and adapt to the challenges of the nature and climate emergencies alongside the sustainable production of food. If you want to find out more and contribute to the discussion please visit the Welsh Government trailer at the show.