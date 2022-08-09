Welsh Government
|Printable version
Croeso – Anglesey Agricultural Show returns
One of Wales’ premier agricultural shows, the Anglesey Show, is making a welcome return this week which is good news for the farming industry and wider community Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said ahead of visiting the event.
The two-day show is taking place from 9 – 10 August and it is the first time the event is taking place in person since 2019.
The Rural Affairs Minister will be visiting the show today (Tuesday, 9 August).
The Minister said:
I always look forward to attending Sioe Mon and I know it will be extra special this year. I’m very pleased to be able to attend in person and meet people face to face once again, enjoying the atmosphere of the show.
The show is an opportunity for the farming industry and rural community to showcase the best of rural life and some of the amazing world-class produce we excel at producing here in Wales.
One of the main focuses for me, as at the Royal Welsh in July, will be discussing the proposals for the outline Sustainable Farming Scheme which I published last month and encouraging farmers to take part in co-design, to help us flesh out the details of the latest proposals. These proposals aim to strengthen the farming industry and our rural communities, and enable our farmers to tackle, and adapt to the challenges of the nature and climate emergencies alongside the sustainable production of food.
If you want to find out more and contribute to the discussion please visit the Welsh Government trailer at the show.
I’m very much looking forward to the show and I wish the event every success.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/croeso-anglesey-agricultural-show-returns
Latest News from
Welsh Government
How can we help Welsh speakers make more use of online services in Welsh?08/08/2022 14:05:00
An address by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and the Welsh Language.
£1.85 million fund to tackle sticky situation caused by chewing gum staining08/08/2022 11:05:00
A new £1.85 million scheme is helping five local authorities in Wales to tackle chewing gum staining.
Launch of the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities04/08/2022 14:05:00
Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and the Welsh Language.
New actions to protect Welsh-speaking communities04/08/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language yesterday provided a preview of the actions which are part of the Welsh Government’s plans to safeguard communities where Welsh is the main language and where there are large numbers of second homes.
£4.85m for Food and Fun this summer03/08/2022 10:10:00
Sessions to provide children and young people with healthy meals and educational activities are back on the menu this summer with the return of Food and Fun.
New plan to boost Welsh language in health and social care02/08/2022 09:05:00
A health and social care service in which people are actively offered their care in Welsh, is the ambition of a new plan launched yesterday by the Health Minister, Eluned Morgan.
UK Government’s Procurement Bill update01/08/2022 14:05:00
The UK Government’s Procurement Bill is continuing on its legislative journey through the House of Lords.
‘Dynamic, diverse and refreshed’ members to take the National Infrastructure Commission forward01/08/2022 11:05:00
Seven new members have been appointed to the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales by Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters.
National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence: Annual Report 2021 to 202229/07/2022 14:05:00
I am pleased to announce the publication of the Annual Report for 2021 to 2022 produced by Yasmin Khan and Nazir Afzal OBE, the National Advisers for Violence against Women, Gender-based Violence, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.