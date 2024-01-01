Croft House Grant success

More crofters benefitting from grant payments.

Over the past year 35 crofters and their families have received grant funding totalling over £1 million to build and improve their homes.

The Croft House Grant scheme supports crofters with measures to improve their homes, or build new ones - allowing them to maximise the full potential of their crofts, and live and work in remote and rural areas.

In 2023 the Scottish Government increased the grant rate for house improvements, from 40% to 60% of costs, up to a maximum £38,000. Energy efficiency measures were also introduced as part of the grant scheme, helping crofters improve the energy efficiency of their croft house and contribute to energy cost savings.

The latest round of grants totalling £229,120 have now been paid out to eight crofters – the majority of whom are based on island crofting communities.

Minister for Energy and the Environment Gillian Martin said:

“Helping retain and attract people to remote and rural communities is a priority for this government - and this vital support is helping more and more crofters across Scotland improve their housing.

“Since January 2007, the Scottish Government has approved Croft House Grant payments of over £24.8 million helping to build and improve over 1,125 croft homes. And I’ve seen first-hand how this funding is changing people’s lives for the better.

“That’s why in the past year we increased croft housing grants, and we will continue to target support at those most in need. I’m looking forward to seeing the scheme continue to help more crofters to thrive and would encourage people to apply for the next round in 2024.”

Background

