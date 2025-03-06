Crown Prosecution Service
Crossbow murderer convicted of rape during brutal attack on family
A man who brutally murdered a mother and her two daughters has now been found guilty of rape.
Armed with a knife and crossbow, 26-year-old Kyle Clifford murdered Carol, Louise, and Hannah Hunt at their home in Bushey on 9 July 2024.
He pleaded guilty to the murders on 22 January. He also pleaded guilty to offences of false imprisonment and possession of offensive weapons.
Today, a jury found Clifford guilty of raping Louise – his ex-partner who had ended their relationship less than two weeks prior – during the attack. Clifford had denied the additional charge but an overwhelming case presented by the prosecution convinced the jury of his guilt.
Lisa Kiff, a Senior Crown Prosecutor with the CPS, said: “Kyle Clifford is a murderer and a rapist who carried out a savage act of violence against three women.
“His crimes are among the very worst I have encountered in my career, and he now rightly faces a life sentence behind bars.
“On behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, I want to express my heartfelt sympathies to the Hunt family. I have been personally touched by their strength, dignity and courage in the face of overwhelming trauma.
“We hope some solace can be found in today’s verdict and that they feel justice has been secured for Carol, Hannah, and Louise.”
Proving the triple murder:
Working closely with Hertfordshire Constabulary, prosecutors within the Complex Casework Unit at CPS Thames and Chiltern built a case which painted a clear picture of a sinister and pre-meditated attack against the Hunt family.
Digital evidence showed that in the days following the breakup, Clifford made online orders for a 10-inch steel butcher’s knife, a crossbow with bolts, as well as duct tape – all of which were used by the defendant.
On the afternoon of the murders, Clifford was captured on CCTV arriving near the Hunt family home in his car. Further digital evidence showed he made internet searches – the content of which, the prosecution say, was Clifford checking the whereabouts of the victims’ husband and father.
After gaining entry to the property under the guise that he was returning items belonging to Louise, Clifford first used the knife to murder Carol.
He then left the property, returning shortly after with the crossbow. He then lay in wait before falsely imprisoning Louise with the duct tape he had purchased, then murdering her and later Hannah with the crossbow, before fleeing the scene.
He was subject to a police manhunt until the following day when, in an attempt to evade justice, he shot himself with the crossbow as officers moved in to arrest him – leaving him paralysed.
The weight of evidence against Clifford gave him little option but to admit his guilt for murdering the three women.
Building the case for the rape charge:
Forensic evidence demonstrated that Louise had also been raped by Clifford, a charge he denied. Determined to ensure Clifford faced justice for this heinous act, the CPS continued to trial at Cambridge Crown Court.
Using expert forensic evidence the prosecution rubbished Clifford’s claim that his DNA found was from consensual activity during their relationship, which ended two weeks prior.
As a result the jury saw through his lies and today unanimously found him guilty of rape after just 50 minutes of deliberations.
Clifford will be sentenced on 11 March.
Notes to editors
- Kyle Marcus Clifford (DOB: 05/04/1998) of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, has been convicted of three counts of murder, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, and one count each of rape and false imprisonment against Louise Hunt.
- He will be sentenced on Tuesday 11 March at Cambridge Crown Court.
- Lisa Kiff is a Senior Crown Prosecutor within the Complex Case Unit at CPS Thames and Chiltern.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/thames-and-chiltern/news/crossbow-murderer-convicted-rape-during-brutal-attack-family
