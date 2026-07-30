Cross-Community Performers Join Speaker to Mark Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026

A showcase of traditional tunes, shared culture and cross-community musical collaboration took centre stage at Parliament Buildings yesterday as the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly marked the road to Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 in Belfast.

The event featured performances by Ballynafeigh School of Irish Dancing, Belfast Bands Forum and Ards Comhaltas, and remarks from Labrás Ó Murchú, Director of the Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

The event highlighted the unique collaboration between musicians from different traditions, including performers from Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and the Belfast Bands Forum who previously played together during the visit of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Belfast earlier this year.

Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker, Edwin Poots MLA yesterday said:

“Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 is a significant event which will attract thousands of visitors from across these islands and much further afield to Belfast and Northern Ireland. It is right that it should be marked in Parliament Buildings before the festivities begin at the weekend. “As a former Culture Minister, I am a firm believer in the potential of our cultural traditions and our creative sector. The Fleadh will have substantial economic benefits with opportunities for local business including the hospitality sector. In that sense it is an opportunity for Northern Ireland as a whole. “Of course, the value of the Fleadh goes well beyond economics. Musical traditions flow through the veins of the community across Northern Ireland. Keeping those traditions alive relies on the dedication of volunteers and supporters. “The Fleadh will allow those traditions to bring the city to life this summer. It is positive that performers from different backgrounds and traditions featured at the event in Parliament Buildings and in the Fleadh programme as a whole. “This is an opportunity to celebrate all the different traditions that have been passed from one generation to the next and to share them with new audiences, and for Belfast to open its doors and demonstrate the warmth of its welcome.”

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