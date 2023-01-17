‘Cross-government support needed to address skills shortage in culture and creativity’ – LGA statement on Communications and Digital Committee Report on our creative future.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board responds to the publication of a Communications and Digital Committee Report on our creative future

“We are pleased to see the findings of this Committee, which reflect the evidence heard by the LGA’s Commission on Culture and Local Government last year, including support for continued investment in the successful Creative Clusters programme.

“The creative industries are an important driver of local economies: prior to the pandemic, they accounted for 2.2 million jobs, geographically dispersed in more than 700 micro clusters across the UK.

“To support councils to maximise the potential of the creative sector, we need a joined up, devolved approach to skills, that recognises the value of cultural and creativity at every level of the education system. Councils can play an important role in diversifying access to creative careers and we support the report’s calls for a cross-government focus on addressing skills shortages in the sector.”