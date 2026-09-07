Cross-government taskforces to tackle cost of living and support local regeneration - LGA responds

Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Chair of the LGA, responded to the announcement from the Prime Minister of three new cross-government taskforces aiming to tackle issues affecting local people and communities

“We are ready to support and help shape national work on tackling cost of living, improving local regeneration and supporting essential services.

“Councils know their communities best, so it is crucial that their local knowledge and democratic accountability should be kept at the front of these taskforces’ focus.

“We will work with government as part of the taskforces to ensure local council leaders are part of the solutions, and we can successfully translate this into lasting change for local communities.”