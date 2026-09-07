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Cross-government taskforces to tackle cost of living and support local regeneration - LGA responds
Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Chair of the LGA, responded to the announcement from the Prime Minister of three new cross-government taskforces aiming to tackle issues affecting local people and communities
“We are ready to support and help shape national work on tackling cost of living, improving local regeneration and supporting essential services.
“Councils know their communities best, so it is crucial that their local knowledge and democratic accountability should be kept at the front of these taskforces’ focus.
“We will work with government as part of the taskforces to ensure local council leaders are part of the solutions, and we can successfully translate this into lasting change for local communities.”
Prime Minister puts public control, community regeneration and cost-of-living at the heart of plans to ‘rewire Britain'
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WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Cutting business costs is the missing link in PM’s cost-of-living mission07/09/2026 14:05:00
With the government’s new Cost-of-Living Taskforce beginning work and the Chancellor preparing for his first major economic speech – as well as an important Budget – a new CBI report warns that mounting business costs are squeezing firms’ ability to invest, hire and grow – undermining the government’s ambitions to raise living standards, regenerate communities and deliver growth in every postcode.
NHS Alliance - Welsh NHS Confederation response to Welsh Government plans to reduce waiting times04/09/2026 10:05:00
Nesta Lloyd-Jones responds to the Welsh Government's plans for a clinically led approach to clear the longest waits and bring the overall waiting list down to pre-pandemic levels before the end of this Senedd term.
Audit Scotland - Glasgow City Council at a critical point04/09/2026 09:05:00
Glasgow City Council is at a critical point as it tries to tackle financial pressures, rising homelessness, growing demand for services, persistent high poverty levels and unresolved equal pay claims.
Pessimism fades, but momentum still weak ahead of Budget – CBI Growth Indicator03/09/2026 12:15:00
Firms across the private sector expect momentum to remain weak in the run up to the new Chancellor’s first Budget in October – but businesses’ overall outlook is the least pessimistic in almost two years, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator report.
CBI responds to Prime Minister’s first statement to parliament03/09/2026 09:05:00
CBI recently (01 September 2026) responded to Prime Minister’s first statement to parliament.
Gender pensions gap effectively means retired women go 4 months a year without a pension – TUC02/09/2026 15:20:00
Today (Wednesday) is 'gender pensions gap day’ when the average retired woman would effectively stop receiving a pension if it was paid out at the same rate as men, says the TUC.
Companies House: Objections to company strike off to be submitted online only from 1 December 202602/09/2026 14:05:00
Objections to limited companies being struck off the Companies House register will need to be submitted through our online service only. We will no longer accept objections by email.
CBI Scotland responds to the 2026-2031 Programme for Government02/09/2026 12:15:00
CBI Scotland yesterday responded to the 2026-2031 Programme for Government.
The NHS Alliance responds to IFS analysis on NHS budget top-ups01/09/2026 10:15:00
David Williams says analysis highlights the tension the NHS has been navigating between driving down waiting lists and staying within budget.