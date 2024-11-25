The NRLA, along with a range of other organisations representing the private rented sector including build-to-rent, institutional investors, and letting agents, has issued a letter seeking ‘urgent clarification’ from Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook MP on how the Government plans to implement the Renters’ Rights Bill.

Signed by the NRLA, the British Property Federation, Goodlord, Propertymark and Leaders Romans Group, the letter highlights previous comments from the Minister regarding “alarmist statements about the readiness of the county court system” to deal with the implementation of the Bill.

The letter responds to these remarks by explaining that the concerns felt by all these organisations regarding the capacity of the court system to deal with possession cases are well-founded and underpinned by robust evidence.

Recently, Ministry of Justice figures for Q3 2024 have revealed that, on average, it takes approximately 31 weeks (measured by the mean) following a possession claim for a landlord to recover their property using the Section 8 process.

The letter also set out how each of the signatories is eager to work constructively with the Government as it proceeds with the implementation of rental reforms over the near future. However, to ensure this process proceeds as smoothly as possible it is crucial that the Government set out, clearly and comprehensively, what its anticipated improvements to the court system will look like.

Further to a previous letter sent to the Minister in September, the signatories also call for the following:

For early discussions with the private rented sector about the system which will replace Section 21 evictions to take place as soon as possible.

For the Government to confirm whether, as suggested recently by an MHCLG official, the implementation period for the Bill will commence two months after the legislation receives Royal Assent.

For the Government to announce when the impact assessment for the Bill will be published now that the Committee stage of the legislative process has ended.

If you’d like to read the letter in its entirety, you can access it in full here.

Alternatively, if you have any further questions relating to this release (or, if you from the media, would like additional commentary), contact us at press@nrla.org.uk.