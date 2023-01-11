Crown Commercial Service
Crown Commercial Service announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with software provider, ServiceNow
We are pleased to announce we have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ServiceNow, to support consistent innovation across government and the wider public sector
Our new agreement offers all eligible public sector customers access to competitive rates, discounts and a wide variety of commercial benefits across ServiceNow’s platform technology, whilst supporting the digital transformation of the UK’s public sector.
The MoU covers all of ServiceNow’s software offerings including Service Management (ITSM), Operations Management (ITOM), Strategic Portfolio Management, Asset Management (ITAM) and much more.
The MoU will also help stimulate skills within government, through guaranteeing places on ServiceNow’s degree apprenticeships and a workplace development programme for those working in government.
The organisation recently announced RiseUp with ServiceNow – a global initiative designed to train 1 million people on the company’s platform by 2024. This supports the UK’s goal to strengthen its position as a global science and tech superpower, and aligns with the work of the new Digital Skills Council and Government Skills Campus.
Philip Orumwense CBE, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer at Crown Commercial Service (CCS) said:
This partnership with ServiceNow will create an environment where agility and flexibility are valued and promoted, improving civil servant and colleagues’ engagement and retention. It will allow government and the wider public sector customers access to a range of competitive rates and discounts. It will also ensure the creation of a government-wide community that will foster greater collaboration for all.
The MoU is not a route to market, however the pricing and discounts are available through any route to market. We recommend using our Back Office Software framework (RM6194) but customers can access the same pricing through competitor frameworks.
