Crown Commercial Service announces a new 1 year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Salesforce
We are pleased to announce that we have negotiated a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CRM software provider, Salesforce.
The new MoU will enable the UK public sector to continue to achieve better value for money and help accelerate the delivery of digital public services.
Salesforce, which includes Mulesoft, Tableau and Slack, has been implemented across numerous public sector organisations in the UK and around the world, helping them to streamline public services, maximise cost effectiveness and, ultimately, improve the citizen experience.
Our new agreement will allow all eligible public sector customers to benefit from a baseline of Salesforce pricing and discounts. The agreement represents significant savings for customers. It will be available for customer enrolments from 1st August 2022 onwards.
Philip Orumwense CBE, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer at Crown Commercial Service said:
I am delighted that we have been able to reach agreement on this MOU. It will allow UK public sector customers to access a competitive baseline of pricing by recognising our aggregated public sector spend; and ensures a cost effective marketplace with access to best of breed solutions for each requirement. The Agreement will further ensure increased collaboration and aggregation of Government and Wider Public Sector spend to achieve increased automation, forecasting, reporting and customer engagement management tools.
By treating the UK government and wider public sector as a single client, this new MoU allows access to preferential commercial terms. It is designed to support principles from Digital, Data and Technology and the One Government Cloud Strategy.
The MoU is not a route to market, however it shows our commitment to support the public sector, as the pricing and discounts are available through any route to market. We recommend using Back Office Software RM6194 but customers can access the same pricing through competitor frameworks.
