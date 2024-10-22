Crown Commercial Service
Crown Commercial Service announces a new Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft UK, replacing the Digital Transformation Arrangement 21 (DTA21)
We’re pleased to announce that we have negotiated a new 5-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft, named the Strategic Partnership Arrangement 2024 (SPA24).
SPA24, which replaces the expiring Digital Transformation Arrangement 21 (DTA21) and will take effect on 1 November 2024, offers access to enhanced value across Microsoft’s portfolio of products and services to eligible public sector organisations, regardless of the size of the organisation or the procurement route used.
The UK Government has a range of strategic initiatives supporting its digital transformation, including the National Data Strategy, the Cloud First Policy and the One Government Cloud Strategy, among others. SPA24 is aligned with this strategic approach by providing access to enhanced value to all eligible public sector organisations, when procuring digital products and services, which they use daily in the delivery of public services.
Roger Gonourie, Chief Commercial Officer at CCS yesterday said:
This agreement will support eligible public sector organisations to pursue their digital transformation and innovation ambitions, by enabling them to benefit from leveraging the size and scale of the UK public sector. It shows CCS’s continued commitment to providing maximum commercial value for our customers, removing barriers to growth across the public sector. It’s about securing a better future for us all.
Find out more
CCS will be running a number of aggregated competitions via resellers to further improve the value for money on products and services for public sector organisations. The summer 2025 aggregation is now open for registrations of interest until 29 November 2024. For details of future planned aggregations, check our list of upcoming events.
Eligible public sector organisations do not need to use a particular procurement route in order to take advantage of SPA24 for Microsoft products and services and must ensure they undertake a compliant procurement process. CCS recommends using our Technology Products and Associated Services 2 (RM6098) agreement, but organisations can choose the route to market that best fits their needs.
If you have any further questions about the SPA24 or for expert advice on how to achieve the best value in your procurement, contact our helpdesk by filling out our online form, quoting ‘Microsoft SPA24’ and we will get back in touch with you.
