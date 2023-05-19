Crown Commercial Service announces the next iteration of a Memorandum of Understanding with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

We are pleased to announce we have signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to enable public sector organisations to accelerate their cloud journey.

This next iteration of the MoU builds and expands on the success of the previous agreement signed in 2020. It offers public sector customers access to a wide range of additional discounts across HPE’s full range of compute, storage, networking, high performance computing and cloud solutions.

All eligible customers will benefit from the new discount structure, regardless of their size or size of order. For example, a local hospital can now access discounts previously reserved for large government departments. There are no minimum order volumes.

Additionally, as part of the new MoU, Crown Commercial Service (CCS) customers can benefit from HPE’s environmental and sustainability services, including a free sustainability assessment for the first 100 customers. The assessment provides an analysis of energy efficiency, providing guidance on IT transformation considerations, data centre optimisation, as well as engineering and transformation project services to support sustainability.

Dr Philip Orumwense CBE, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer at CCS said:

CCS has renewed and extended our relationship with HPE through this updated Memorandum of Understanding which will help our customers accelerate their IT modernisation, achieve sustainability and utilise systems that harness the power of data to improve services for citizens. This MoU extends to cover all areas of HPE’s portfolio including new key areas such as HPE’s pay-as-you go GreenLake platform – making it easier for all public sector bodies, no matter how big or small, to get value for money.

MoUs are a preferential pricing agreement negotiated by ourselves at CCS on behalf of our customers and are available to all eligible public sector customers through any route to market used for technology procurement. Customers can access the HPE discounted pricing by going through our Technology Products and Associated Services framework.

Let us bring power to your procurement

Discover how your organisation can benefit from this new MoU. Register for our customer webinar on 13 June.

You can also speak to one of our technology experts to find out how we can support your specific requirements. Please complete our online form quoting ‘HPE MoU’ and we will be in touch.