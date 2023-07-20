Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Crown Commercial Service announces the next iteration of a Memorandum of Understanding with IBM
We’re pleased to announce we’ve signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding with IBM, to make it easier and more cost efficient for public sector organisations to use IBM cloud services and software
This next iteration of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) builds and expands on the scope of the previous agreement signed in 2020, with additional discounts to cover IBM’s suite of cloud and software products.
It will allow UK public sector customers to access a competitive baseline of pricing by recognising our aggregated public sector spend, representing significant savings for CCS customers.
Additionally, as part of the MoU, CCS customers can now benefit from discounted pricing for sustainability software to support their Carbon Net Zero plans as well as increased cyber security offerings and free training and secondment opportunities, to address technology skills gaps, aligned with the government agenda. Free innovation projects will also be made available, so that eligible bodies can test and learn how IBM products and services can be used to meet their requirements.
Philip Orumwense CBE, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer at Crown Commercial Service (CCS) said:
I am delighted that Crown Commercial Service and IBM have worked collaboratively on this MoU, which aims to drive innovation that will improve essential public services for UK citizens.
Establishing new routes to market and supporting the digital ambitions of organisations across the entire public sector has been a strategic deliverable for CCS and this MoU marks another great milestone in delivering value and operational choice.
MoUs are pricing agreements negotiated by ourselves at CCS on behalf of our customers and are available to all eligible public sector customers through any route to market used for technology procurement. Customers can access the IBM discounted pricing via any route to market, CCS recommend using a reseller on our Technology Products and Associated Services framework.
Let us bring power to your procurement
Discover how your organisation can benefit from this new MoU. Register for our customer webinars on 8th August and 5th September.
You can also speak to one of our technology experts to find out how we can support your specific requirements. Please complete our online form quoting ‘IBM MoU’ and we will be in touch.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/crown-commercial-service-announces-the-next-iteration-of-a-memorandum-of-understanding-with-ibm
