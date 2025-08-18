Crown Commercial Service to showcase digital innovation at DigiGov Expo 2025

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) will host a dedicated pavilion at this year’s DigiGov Expo, the UK’s largest public sector technology event, taking place at ExCeL London on 24-25 September 2025.

The new CCS Pavilion will bring together technology suppliers and public sector buyers, creating opportunities to explore innovative solutions that can transform public services. With the Procurement Act 2023 now in effect, the pavilion will serve as a vital hub for understanding how to maximise value in technology procurement.

DigiGov Expo will bring together over 3,000 digital, data, and technology experts from Central Government departments, local authorities, and the wider public sector, to explore the latest innovations from tech suppliers, share best practices, and address the critical challenges and priorities for public sector digital reform.

The event will also feature mini theatre speaker sessions including presentations by:

Lucy Mccormack, our SME champion, on the work CCS is doing to support Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Agata Taylor and Andy Gowanlock, CCS Commercial Leads on how CCS is supporting customers and suppliers to get to grips with the new procurement regulations

You can view the full agenda for the CCS mini theatre on the DigiGov website.

Philip Orumwense, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer at CCS will also be taking part in a panel session on Wednesday 24 September from 3:40pm to 4:30pm on Fostering Innovation: How can the government improve the way it works with industry and invests in capabilities for the UK?

Philip says:

I am delighted that CCS will be attending the DigiGov Expo event once again. It’s a wonderful opportunity for discovery – a chance for those who buy and supply for the public sector to share their knowledge and experience. It further demonstrates how CCS is committed to supporting effective public sector procurement and the acceleration of modern digital government.

Public sector representatives can register now for complimentary places, available for a limited time. For more information and to register, visit the main expo website or register directly here.