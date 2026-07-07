Crown Court quashes assault conviction following CCRC referral

The Crown Court has today quashed the conviction of Shabaz Ahmed following a referral from the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Shabaz Ahmed was convicted after a trial at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 30 August 2016 of assault by beating. He was sentenced to a Community Order, and a three-year restraining order was imposed.

An appeal against his conviction at Snaresbrook Crown Court was dismissed on 23 January 2017.

Following the trial, the complainant in Mr Ahmed’s case was convicted of concealing criminal property.

The credibility of both Mr Ahmed and the complainant was central to the trial court’s decision.

After a detailed investigation, the CCRC concluded that on a rehearing, the Crown Court was likely to consider that the complainant’s subsequent conviction demonstrated significant dishonesty.

The Crown Court has now overturned that conviction.

CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC recently said:

“We welcome the Crown Court’s decision today. “The CCRC referred Mr Ahmed’s conviction after identifying significant new evidence which was not available at the time of his trial or first appeal. Having carefully reviewed the case, we concluded there was a real possibility that the Court would consider this evidence capable of materially affecting its assessment of the complainant’s credibility.”

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