Criminal Cases Review Commission
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Crown Court quashes assault conviction following CCRC referral
The Crown Court has today quashed the conviction of Shabaz Ahmed following a referral from the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Shabaz Ahmed was convicted after a trial at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 30 August 2016 of assault by beating. He was sentenced to a Community Order, and a three-year restraining order was imposed.
An appeal against his conviction at Snaresbrook Crown Court was dismissed on 23 January 2017.
Following the trial, the complainant in Mr Ahmed’s case was convicted of concealing criminal property.
The credibility of both Mr Ahmed and the complainant was central to the trial court’s decision.
After a detailed investigation, the CCRC concluded that on a rehearing, the Crown Court was likely to consider that the complainant’s subsequent conviction demonstrated significant dishonesty.
The Crown Court has now overturned that conviction.
CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC recently said:
“We welcome the Crown Court’s decision today.
“The CCRC referred Mr Ahmed’s conviction after identifying significant new evidence which was not available at the time of his trial or first appeal. Having carefully reviewed the case, we concluded there was a real possibility that the Court would consider this evidence capable of materially affecting its assessment of the complainant’s credibility.”
Notes to Editors:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 16 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,600 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a conviction is referred to the Crown Court it is for the Court to decide whether to uphold the conviction.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/crown-court-quashes-assault-conviction-following-ccrc-referral/
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