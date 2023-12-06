Crown Court quashes conviction for handling stolen goods following CCRC reference

Isleworth Crown Court has quashed the conviction of a woman for handling stolen goods following a reference by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

Ms Magda Krol had been convicted of handling stolen goods and six other offences at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in August 2017. In July 2018, Ms Krol was convicted of a further five offences.

As a result of new evidence, a judge quashed 11 of Ms Krol’s convictions in February last year but was unable to consider the single remaining conviction of handling stolen goods as this had been the subject of an earlier appeal.

After a first-time appeal, the only way back to the appellate court is by a reference from the CCRC.

Following a review of Ms Krol’s case, the CCRC decided there was a real possibility the Crown Court would quash the remaining conviction and referred it at the beginning of November 2023.

Ms Krol’s conviction was quashed by the Court on 27 November 2023.

Notes to editors:

The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.

There are currently 11 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

The CCRC usually receives around 1,400 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.

The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.

If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe or the sentence unfair.