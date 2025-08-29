Crown Prosecution Service
Crown Prosecution Service charging statement on criminal allegations relating to the provision of gambling services in Turkey
Hannah von Dadelszen, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said:“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of 11 individuals for seven offences relating to bribery, conspiracy to defraud, fraudulent trading, cheating the public revenue, evasion of income tax, acting as a director of a company when undischarged bankrupt and perverting the course of justice.
“These offences relate to the provision of gambling services in Turkey between 2011 and 2018.
“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers of HM Revenue and Customs who have carried out the investigation.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Richard Las, Director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “This has been a complex and international investigation. These are serious charges that relate to conspiracy to defraud, bribery, cheating the public revenue, evasion of income tax and perverting the course of justice among others.
“We remind everyone that proceedings are now active and we won’t be adding anything further."
Notes to editors
- Reporting restrictions apply: Please contact cps.pressoffice@cps.gov.uk for more information
- The first hearing in this case will be heard on 6 October 2025 at Westminster Magistrates' Court
- Hannah von Dadelszen is Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS’ Serious Economic, Organised Crime and International Directorate.
Background
Ten people have been charged with offences committed between 2011 and 2018 and one person for an offence relating to the HMRC investigation. They are:
- Kenneth Jack Alexander (DOB: 25/4/1969), Perth, Scotland. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018
- Richard Quentin Mortimer Cooper (DOB: 25/12/1960), London. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018
- Robert Douglas Edwin Dowling (DOB: 9/11/1974), Horsham, West Sussex. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018
- Lee Michael Feldman (DOB: 5/1/1968), East Hampton, New York. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018
- James Patrick Humberstone (DOB: 24/8/1973), Olney, Milton Keynes. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018
- Alexander MacAngus (DOB: 6/4/1961), Grouville, Jersey. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud between 2011 and 2018.
- Scott William Masterton (DOB: 6/9/1968), Tetney, Grimsby. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018, Fraudulent trading 2011 -2017, Cheating the Public Revenue between 2011 to 2017, Acting as a Director of a Company when undischarged bankrupt between 2010 to 2017
- Caroline Patricia Roe (DOB: 16/6/1977), Staincross, Barnsley. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018, Fraudulent trading 2011 -2017, Fraudulent evasion of income tax 2012 to 2017
- Raymond Matthew Smart (DOB: 17/3/1966), Castel, Guernsey. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018
- Richard Anthony Raubitschek-Smith (DOB: 19/4/1976), Harpenden, Hertfordshire. Charged with Conspiracy to Defraud and Conspiracy to Bribe between 2011 and 2018
- Robert Grant Hoskin (DOB: 15/4/1971), Gibraltar. Charged with Perverting the Course of Justice in February 2024.
The role of the CPS
Any decision by the CPS does not imply any finding concerning guilt or criminal conduct; the CPS makes decisions only according to the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors and it is applied in all decisions on whether or not to prosecute.
It is not the function of the CPS to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent, and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for the criminal court to consider.
The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors. This assessment is based on the evidence available arising out of the present HM Revenue and Customs investigation and not on the evidence that is likely to be gathered by the defence, and likely to be used to test the prosecution evidence. The CPS charging decision is therefore necessarily an assessment on the basis of the evidence that is available to the CPS at the time the decision is made.
CPS prosecutors must also keep every case under review, so that they take account of any change in circumstances that occurs as the case develops, including what becomes known of the defence case. If appropriate, the CPS may change the charges or stop a case.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/crown-prosecution-service-charging-statement-criminal-allegations-relating-provision
