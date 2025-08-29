Crown Prosecution Service charging statement on criminal allegations relating to the provision of gambling services in Turkey

Hannah von Dadelszen, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said:“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the prosecution of 11 individuals for seven offences relating to bribery, conspiracy to defraud, fraudulent trading, cheating the public revenue, evasion of income tax, acting as a director of a company when undischarged bankrupt and perverting the course of justice.

“These offences relate to the provision of gambling services in Turkey between 2011 and 2018.

“Our prosecutors have worked closely with officers of HM Revenue and Customs who have carried out the investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Richard Las, Director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “This has been a complex and international investigation. These are serious charges that relate to conspiracy to defraud, bribery, cheating the public revenue, evasion of income tax and perverting the course of justice among others.

“We remind everyone that proceedings are now active and we won’t be adding anything further."