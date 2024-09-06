Crown Prosecution Service
Crown Prosecution Service discontinues indecent assault charges against Harvey Weinstein
Frank Ferguson, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence in this case, the CPS has decided to discontinue criminal proceedings against Harvey Weinstein.
“The CPS has a duty to keep all cases under continuous review and we have decided that there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.
“We have explained our decision to all parties.
“We would always encourage any potential victims of sexual assault to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”
- In June 2022, the CPS authorised two charges of indecent assault against Mr Weinstein.
- The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.
