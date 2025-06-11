Crown Prosecution Service launches scheme to attract lawyers back into criminal practice

Lawyers seeking to return to criminal practice following a career break will be given the opportunity to ease back into the workforce under a new Crown Prosecution Service scheme.

The second phase of Go Prosecute yesterday launched – an initiative by the Crown Prosecution Service to provide support for returning solicitors and barristers in the criminal justice sector.

The scheme, which will hire Senior Crown Prosecutors, will provide invaluable experience to support solicitors and barristers who have taken time away from criminal practice to regain their skills and confidence through a one-year secondment scheme – where they can benefit from part-time hours and flexible working.

This follows the pilot launch of Go Prosecute last October, which was aimed at providing prosecution experience to newly trained barristers.

The scheme is a personal initiative of the Director of Public Prosecutions who wanted to assist the return to the practice of criminal law for individuals who might have found this difficult after a significant break. It will see successful candidates join as a Senior Crown Prosecutor with the option to be based in any CPS Area across England and Wales.

The scheme provides mid-career solicitors and barristers who want to return to criminal law after a break or are looking for a change in criminal law work with the opportunity to work as a Senior Crown Prosecutor for a year, with scope to extend to two years or apply for a permanent position.

Stephen Parkinson, Director of Public Prosecutions, yesterday said:

“This scheme is a unique opportunity which provides a route back into the heart of the criminal justice system for experienced lawyers after a career break. “It is a perfect chance for criminal lawyers to rebuild their confidence and develop a relationship with the Crown Prosecution Service as a prosecutor. “All successful applicants will receive access to CPS training, support, and employee benefits as well as the opportunity for flexible working which can be vital for those seeking to take those critical first steps back into practice after a period of leave.”

Chair of the Bar Council Barbara Mills KC and Chair of the Criminal Bar Association Mary Prior KC yesterday said:

“The Go Prosecute scheme for Senior Crown Prosecutors provides an avenue for those wishing to return to the criminal Bar after parental leave or other career breaks and an opportunity for those looking to move between the self-employed and employed Bar. "We hope the CPS scheme will support our shared aim of retaining working parents within the criminal justice system so that there are enough barristers to prosecute serious criminal cases to the high standards the public is entitled to expect.”

President of the Law Society of England and Wales, Richard Atkinson, yesterday said:

“Given the exodus of professionals from the criminal justice system over the past decade, we welcome the initiative to get more criminal lawyers back into the workforce. “Recruiting and retaining staff for the defence and prosecution is central to ensuring the criminal justice system can continue to serve the public.”

Visit Go Prosecute for Senior Crown Prosecutors on our website for more information.

