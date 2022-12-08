National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Croydon council fails to provide respite for disabled teen’s mum
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has criticised London Borough of Croydon for failing to provide respite care for the mother of a disabled teenager because it would cost too much.
The council argued that the care for the teen, who has Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and is largely non-verbal, would cost significantly more than the average placement. This was despite the council not assessing the teenager’s specific needs properly or taking into account he might need more than one-to-one care.
The teenager, who can display a range of increasingly challenging behaviours, needs skilled carers who understand how to meet his specific needs. Until he was 16, he attended a residential school as a day pupil, which also offered weekly overnight respite care.
The school stopped providing respite care in December 2019. The council made enquiries with other providers but none could meet the teenager’s needs. When the mother found a provider that could offer the support her son needed, the council would not agree, saying it cost too much. She could only pay for limited respite care by cutting back on other care her son needed. So, for three years the teenager had insufficient or no respite care.
After complaining to the council, the mother asked the Ombudsman to investigate. That investigation also criticised the way the council handled the mother’s complaints.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“Councils have a duty to meet people’s assessed needs and cannot restrict the support they provide based purely on cost. In this case, a mother had no respite from solely caring for her teenage son because the council could not agree how much it would pay, despite a professional assessment deeming he most likely needed two-to-one care.
“I’m also concerned with the way the council handled the mother’s complaint. Councils can seek to get a better understanding and resolve a complaint early, but this should happen alongside the statutory process rather than replace it. Councils still need to follow the proper process and meet the timescales set out.
“I am pleased the council has finally agreed to all the recommendations I have made to remedy the situation for the family and ensure it learns from the things that have gone wrong.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council will apologise to the mother and pay her a total of £4,000 for the loss of service, distress and time and trouble she was put to.
It will also provide the mother with direct payments for respite care, at the same level as was provided before October 2019 and until this is no longer needed.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council will review why it did not do more to work out how the teenager’s needs would be met between December 2019 and December 2020, while he was still under the council’s children’s services department.
It will also make improvements to its complaints handling processes and should brief staff to make clear it cannot seek to refuse or limit care choices based on cost, or through comparison with national or local averages.
Related Content : London Borough of Croydon (21 013 878)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Council fails to provide family with respite care for too long, ombudsman says08/12/2022 15:20:00
Redcar and Cleveland Council failed to provide respite care for the family of a boy with complex special educational needs which include Autism, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Ombudsman considers everyday human rights in new report01/12/2022 15:20:00
Councils need to treat the people they serve with fairness, respect and dignity – as a new Ombudsman report shares how people’s basic human rights have been infringed when receiving public services in England.
Autistic man failed by Bradford council01/12/2022 14:20:00
Bradford council’s failure to provide support to an autistic man has put his employment, family life and sense of self at risk, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Birmingham wheelchair user left in unsuitable home for eight years by council24/11/2022 12:05:00
A Birmingham man has been left in unsuitable temporary accommodation for eight years despite the city council knowing it did not meet his needs as a wheelchair user, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
County man forced to live in car because of council errors24/11/2022 11:05:00
A Shropshire man was homeless for too long because the council did not understand its responsibilities towards him, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Notts mum should be refunded nursery charges following Ombudsman investigation16/11/2022 16:25:00
Nottinghamshire County Council has been told to repay a mum half the additional charges she paid for nearly two years because it did not properly oversee a nursery’s charging policy.
Ombudsman issues third critical report about Birmingham’s bin collections10/11/2022 12:25:00
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman is again having to report on Birmingham’s waste collection services after the council had made assurances things would improve.