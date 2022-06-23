National Ombudsmen
|Printable version
Croydon council to review how it looks after overcrowded families following Ombudsman report
London Borough of Croydon has agreed to review its services to homeless families in temporary accommodation, after a mother had her complaint upheld by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.
The mother had been living in a bedsit with her four children throughout the pandemic but, despite the council acknowledging she was overcrowded, it did not do enough to review how suitable her accommodation was or offer additional support.
The family was offered alternative accommodation during the Ombudsman’s investigation.
Michael King, Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said:
“In her complaint to the council, the mother shared the troubles her family faced being cooped up in a single room, especially during the COVID-19 lockdowns, with the lack of space for the children to play and do their homework. The mother was also recovering from cancer which left her weak and caused her difficulty accessing her flat.
“Despite this the council did not review the suitability of the family’s temporary accommodation, or even ask for further information about the impact the living conditions were having both on the mother and her children.
“I am pleased the council took action during my investigation to offer the family a suitable property, and hope the steps it has agreed to take will ensure other homeless families are not left in the same situation.”
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman remedies injustice and shares learning from investigations to help improve public, and adult social care, services. In this case the council has agreed to apologise to the mother and arrange suitable alternative temporary accommodation for her.
It will also pay her £300 a month for the period between January 2021 and when it makes her an offer of suitable alternative accommodation. It will pay her a further £200 to acknowledge the time and trouble in having to complain to the Ombudsman and will refer her to its Children’s Services department to see what additional support it can provide for the family.
The Ombudsman has the power to make recommendations to improve processes for the wider public. In this case the council has agreed to review its policies and procedures for reviewing the suitability of temporary accommodation along with its policy for referrals between departments when supporting overcrowded families.
Related Content: London Borough of Croydon (21 004 836)
Latest News from
National Ombudsmen
Draft Public Service Ombudsman Bill laid in Parliament05/12/2016 12:37:21
A new complaints body will provide the public with greater confidence that their voices have been heard.
Popular Surrey school to rehear place appeal following Ombudsman investigation17/06/2022 13:20:00
An over-subscribed Surrey school has agreed to rehear a mum’s appeal for a school place after the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found issues with the way the original hearing was recorded.
Worcestershire stroke survivor left without support she needed08/06/2022 13:25:00
A Worcestershire woman who had had a stroke was left without appropriate care for 12 months because the county council took too long to set up her direct payments.
City council didn’t do enough to help abused resident27/05/2022 09:15:00
Coventry City Council did not consider what else it could do to help a man who was subject to homophobic abuse when he called on officers to help, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Councils warned to ensure grant processes are transparent following Ombudsman complaint20/05/2022 14:20:00
Councils administering Disabled Facilities Grants need to ensure their processes are transparent and accountable, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has said.
Equal access for all should be at the heart of services, Ombudsman says19/05/2022 11:15:00
Local authorities across England need to ensure disabled people are at the heart of how their services operate, so nobody in their community is placed at a disadvantage, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has said.
Council’s failure to pay agreed grant leaves family living on building site12/05/2022 14:30:00
A Croydon family was left to live on a building site for nearly two years after their local council failed to pay an agreed grant on time, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found.
Family of seven left to live in one bedroom flat by Bromley council12/05/2022 13:30:00
Bromley council has agreed to pay a family £6,000 after it did not do enough to help them when they were threatened with homelessness, following a Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman investigation.