‘Crucial to delivering care’: LGA responds to £600m social care workforce funding

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board, responded to a government announcement of £600 million over the next two years to boost the capacity of the social care workforce and funding for the social care sector

“The LGA called for this funding to be ring-fenced for adult social care and distributed to councils to help fund frontline services. We are pleased to see that the Government has listened to councils and has protected this money.

“It is also positive that this money will be distributed through an existing mechanism, ensuring no additional burdens in the process. The social care workforce is crucial to delivering the care that people need and this funding will help ensure that people are able to access this support

“However, councils need certainty that this money will continue, to be able to commit to sustainable long term funding for providers and care workers. There is still a huge amount of unmet and under met need for care and support, a lack of funding available for preventative care and long waiting lists. This funding will help, but secure long-term funding and a comprehensive plan for reform remain vital to ensuring everyone can access the care services they need to live an equal life and that all the aspirations set out in the Care Act can really be brought to life.”

