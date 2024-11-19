Cruise missile of the future completes firing

Royal Navy and Royal Air Force pilots will benefit from a cutting-edge new cruise missile, following the first successful guided firing trial of the SPEAR missile.

Cutting-edge missile successfully fires from Typhoon test platform.

Ability to hit a range of targets more than 100km away.

New missile backs hundreds of UK jobs.

SPEAR, which is a next generation turbojet-powered miniature cruise missile, successfully completed the trial after being fired from a BAE Systems-operated Typhoon jet at Vidsel range in Sweden. This most recent trial was the first time the weapons system had been fired against a target, signifying a major leap forward in the programmes development.

Each missile can hit targets from 100km away and is designed to be used against a range of targets, including air defences, ships, tanks, defended structures and fast-moving vehicles. Once in service it will be fitted to Britain’s F-35B fighter jets and allow the military to strike targets both from land and Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

SPEAR autonomously navigated to the target via customisable routes before using its advanced all-weather radar seeker to map the target area, and using the radiofrequency imagery to successfully engage it.

Developed in the UK by MBDA, work on SPEAR supports several hundred jobs among MBDA’s 5,500-strong UK workforce, with design work mainly in Stevenage and Bristol and manufacturing in Bolton.

Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard recently said:

The successful trial of the pioneering SPEAR missile marks a significant leap forward in UK Armed Forces’ capabilities, ensuring our Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel are equipped with cutting-edge technology to protect our nation. This achievement not only strengthens national defence capabilities but also boosts the UK economy, by supporting high-skilled jobs and innovation.

F-35B jets will be able to carry up to eight SPEAR missiles at a time, providing the next generation of long-range air-to-surface missiles. This guided firing trial marks a critical milestone in the development of the SPEAR programme, which provides the next generation of stand-off air-to-surface missiles for Suppression of Enemy Air Defences missions in challenging and complex operating environments.

The trial, which used a telemetry unit instead of a live warhead, demonstrated the release, gather and long-range free-flight control of the missile following a high-altitude and high-speed release.

Mike Mew, Tactical Strike Director of MBDA, recently said:

SPEAR is a truly unique weapon system – the first to offer the range, flexibility, precision and load-out to defeat modern enemy air defences. The success of this trial is thanks to excellent joint working from teams across MOD, BAE Systems and MBDA.

SPEAR is part of a wider portfolio which supports £6.5 billion of planned investment in the UK weapons industry by the MOD over the next decade - which includes other missile programmes such as Brimstone, CAMM, Sea Viper, Sea Venom and Storm Shadow, putting the UK at the forefront of future weapons development.

Matthew Brown, SPEAR Team Leader at DE&S, recently said:

This trial was a key step on the way to delivering SPEAR to the UK frontline, where it will provide a new capability to defeat the most complex air defence systems, enabling pilots to fly and fight wherever they’re needed in defence of the UK and its allies.

The SPEAR programme is being managed by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), the Ministry of Defence (MOD) procurement executive agency. A joint MOD and industry team conducted this first in a series of SPEAR guided flight trials.

