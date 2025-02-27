Scottish Government
|Printable version
Cruise Ship Levy consultation
Views sought on proposed new power for councils.
Local authorities could be given the optional power to introduce a tax on cruise ships that visit their areas in future.
The Scottish Government is seeking views on the practicalities of such a levy, as well as the potential market implications and effect on local economies and communities.
Analysis shows there were around 1,000 cruise ship visits to Scottish ports in 2024, bringing 1.2 million passengers – an increase of almost 400,000 per year compared with 2019.
Finance Secretary Shona Robison said:
“The tourism sector is a crucially important part of the Scottish economy and cruise visits are increasing. The consultation will help to inform the Scottish Government’s decision over whether or not to bring forward legislation and it is really important that we hear from a wide variety of voices on this matter.
“Last year, we held events to hear the views of the cruise ship industry, local government, and others. We want to continue the helpful dialogue which started at those events, and explore further what a cruise ship levy could mean in a Scottish context.”
Background
Consultation on a potential local authority Cruise Ship Levy in Scotland – gov.scot
The Scottish Government has no plans to introduce a nationwide cruise ship levy.
The areas that welcome the most cruise passengers are Invergordon, Orkney, Edinburgh, Lerwick, and Greenock, and the average ship in the five busiest ports carries over 1,000 passengers.
In 2024 the Scottish Parliament passed the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act, which for the first time gave local authorities the power to introduce a visitor levy on overnight accommodation in their area. As the Act was being considered by Parliament, calls were made for a similar levy power to be given to local authorities in relation to cruise ship passengers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/cruise-ship-levy-consultation/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
First Minister to convene gathering on democracy and respect26/02/2025 15:10:00
A new initiative to unite Scotland together against extremism.
Monthly GDP Estimates for December26/02/2025 13:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Secure Care Statistics: 2023-2426/02/2025 10:05:00
Secure Care Statistics for the period from 1 August 2023 to 31 July 2024 were yesterday published.
School leaver attainment and destinations25/02/2025 15:05:00
Statistics have been released today on the destinations and attainment of 2023-24 leavers from Scotland’s publicly funded schools.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending December 202425/02/2025 13:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending December 2024.
Securing Grangemouth’s future25/02/2025 10:05:00
First Minister writes to Scottish Labour Party Leader.
Media reporting of child homicide victims24/02/2025 15:05:00
Work to begin with stakeholders on non-legislative measures following consultation.
Full report of the year 2 process and impact evaluation of the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding (WFWF).24/02/2025 12:05:00
In September 2023, the Scottish Government commissioned IFF Research (an independent research and evaluation agency) to undertake a process and impact evaluation of the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding (WFWF) during its second year (2023-2024). See Annex 3 for a glossary of terms.