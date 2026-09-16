Crypto firms get guidance on how the new regime applies

New FCA guidance will help firms understand how the law underpinning the UK's future cryptoasset regime applies to their business. It also sets out which activities may require FCA authorisation.

The regime comes into force on 25 October 2027. With applications for authorisation opening from 30 September 2026, firms need this guidance now to help them prepare. The guidance covers activities including issuing qualifying stablecoins, operating cryptoasset trading platforms, dealing and arranging deals, safeguarding cryptoassets and arranging cryptoasset staking.

David Geale, executive director of consumers, payments and competition at the FCA, said: 'We are building a crypto regime that firms, consumers and international partners can trust. Getting ready for regulation starts with understanding how the regime applies to your business. This guidance gives firms the clarity they’ve asked for so they can prepare with confidence.'

This guidance follows the FCA's extensive work to prepare for the new regime, including finalising its rules and guidance in June 2026. The FCA is supporting firms to prepare including through pre-application discussions and webinars.

The Government has also made targeted changes to the law, including some limited exclusions and further clarity for certain technical services providers. These changes will not affect most crypto firms, which can use this guidance now to prepare for authorisation. The FCA will, however, consult in October on targeted updates to this guidance in light of these legal changes.

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